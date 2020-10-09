FlyArystan: 92% of September flights on time

FlyArystan, Kazakhstan’s Low Fare Airline, today released its On-Time Performance (OTP) for September. OTP is a measurement of how often an airline is on time. FlyArystan releases this information today and it will do so every month. For September, FlyArystan flew about 1300 flights and completed 92% of flights on-time. For the 9 months of 2020 (Jan-Sep) FlyArystan flew more than 6300 flights and completed 91% of flights on time.

The Global OTP benchmark for airlines is that 85% of flights should depart on-time. OTP calculations must include all delays – including weather – and is an indication of how reliable an airline is with delivering on its commitment of when a flight will depart. Today’s announcement, the first by an airline in Kazakhstan, is designed to give customers greater knowledge as they make travel decisions.

“We believe that it is important to be honest with our passengers and share our OTP results,” said director of FlyArystan ground service Daniyar Uskenbayev. “We are sharing our OTP so customers can make an informed decision on who to use for their travel needs. We believe in being transparent and we will share our OTP performance every month on our website flyarystan.com.”

FlyArystan operated its first flight in May 2019 from Almaty and today has 6 Airbus A320 aircraft operates over 48 daily flights across Kazakhstan. FlyArystan’s 7th aircraft, also an A320, will be delivered to the airline in October 2020.