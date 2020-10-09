Lufthansa Group: Over €3.2 billion in airline ticket refunds paid

In the current year, the airlines of the Lufthansa Group have so far reimbursed over 3.2 billion euros to a total of over 7.3 million customers (as of 7 October 2020).

The number of open ticket refunds fell to around 650,000 transactions worth less than 300 million euros, despite the fact that flights had to be cancelled again for the coming winter flight schedule. Constantly changing travel restrictions and warnings force Lufthansa to change flight schedules again and again. This leads to unavoidable flight cancellations. The associated refund applications are processed as quickly as possible. Therefore, the number of open refund applications will continue to develop dynamically, decrease further in the coming weeks, but will not reach zero.

Lufthansa Group Airlines is working continuously and intensively to further speed up processing. To this end, they have initiated many different measures. For example, capacity in the customer centers has been tripled, and in travel agency sales it has even quadrupled. Numerous employees from other departments have been activated to provide support and have been released from short-time working in return. Currently, around 1,700 applications per hour can be processed.

Customers can also flexibly adjust their travel plans. All fares of Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines can be rebooked as often as required without incurring charges. This applies worldwide for new bookings on short, medium and long-haul routes.