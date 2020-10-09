Florida Keys Tourism Development Director elected to Destinations Florida Board

The director of the Monroe County Tourist Development Council, the destination management office for the Florida Keys & Key West, has been elected to the governing board of Destinations Florida.

Stacey Mitchell’s election to a three-year term was confirmed Thursday during the organization’s annual meeting, staged virtually.

“Destinations Florida is a unifying advocate for Florida’s destination marketing organizations, providing insight and direction as the state faces tourism challenges relating to the coronavirus pandemic and an increasingly competitive marketplace,” said Mitchell. “I am proud to represent and be the voice for the Keys, not only within the tourism industry across the state, but also as it relates to legislative actions in Tallahassee.”

A 35-year resident of Key West, Mitchell has worked for the TDC since 1999 and became its director in late 2017. Her experience as both a resident and tourism professional has helped the Keys tourism industry navigate multifaceted issues including Hurricane Irma and COVID-19.

Destinations Florida, formerly called the Florida Association of Destination Marketing Organizations, represents the state’s 55 official county DMOs that promote their communities throughout the world. Organized in 1996, it strives to increase the DMOs’ overall effectiveness through industry education, legislative outreach, enhancing professionalism, best practices and facilitating communication.