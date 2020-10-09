IMEX Group & MEET GERMANY cooperation in times of changes

In times of change, thinking outside the box is crucial and agile, joint action is becoming increasingly important. Following this principle, the IMEX Group and MEET GERMANY have announced cooperation that begins today (07 October) with the MEET GERMANY SUMMIT in NRW, Düsseldorf, Germany.

The cooperation includes the development of joint, innovative target group-specific formats and initiatives that benefit the entire business events industry. Furthermore, the collaboration guarantees the targeted addressing of common customers and partners all year round. The IMEX Group will be represented at MEET GERMANY events in Germany, Austria and Switzerland via workshops, keynotes and personal dialogues, and will connect with the industry throughout the year in the spirit of the IMEX family. An essential part of this is personal exchange with the MEET GERMANY community, which enables the requirements of the German-speaking business events industry to be incorporated into the design of IMEX in Frankfurt.

In addition, MEET GERMANY will present its own networking and further training for its community and all other interested parties at IMEX in Frankfurt and create eventful moments, combined with exciting teaching and learning opportunities.

Setting standards for the industry – creating added value together

Carina Bauer, CEO of the IMEX Group, says: “We’re very happy about this cooperation with MEET GERMANY, which directly benefits the German-speaking event planners. By bringing together our competencies, we can share the emotion, spirit and know-how of our IMEX family all year round. Through an ongoing exchange with planners, we will be able to respond even better to their changing needs. The new formats that MEET GERMANY will present at IMEX in Frankfurt will enrich the training and further education offerings of our show.”

“The close corporation of the IMEX Group, as organiser of the world’s most important trade shows for the events, meetings and incentive travel industry, and MEET GERMANY, the largest network of the event and business travel industry in the German-speaking area, is exactly the right move at this time,” says Tanja Schramm, CEO MEET GERMANY. “Together we want to strengthen the market, provide guidance and facilitate the sharing of ideas. We are also planning our first events outside of Germany in 2021, where we will appear with our new brand, MEET EUROPE.”

About the IMEX Group – the heartbeat of the global business events community

The IMEX Group organises two global trade shows for the international events, meetings and incentive travel industry every year: IMEX in Frankfurt and IMEX America. https://www.imexexhibitions.com, https://de.imex-frankfurt.com, https://www.imexamerica.com

About MEET GERMANY

MEET GERMANY is the largest community in the event and business travel industry in German-speaking countries. Throughout Germany, MEET GERMANY organizes unique industry meetings, the MEET GERMANY SUMMITS, and digitally networks the members on the cross-industry platform MARKETPLACE.

https://meet-germany.network

Forthcoming events:

November 2nd-3rd, 2020 FIT4Change with Dresden Marketing GmbH

March 24-25, 2021 MEET GERMANY SUMMIT in Munich

April 28-29, 2021 MEET HANSE TOUR feat. MICE networking event

May 25-27, 2021 IMEX in Frankfurt

June 23-24, 2021 MEET GERMANY SUMMIT in Rhein-Main

August 25-26, 2021 MEET GERMANY SUMMIT in Berlin

September 2021 MEET EUROPE TOUR in Switzerland

October 27-28, 2021 MEET GERMANY SUMMIT in NRW

November 09-11, 2021 IMEX America, Las Vegas