Delhi Restaurants Get Reprieve from COVID-19

It seems that years of sustained efforts on the part of Delhi restaurants and the hospitality industry are finally showing positive results, which will help with job creation and boost the economy of the capital city of India.

Mr. Rajindera Kumar, a much-respected industry leader and ever-active owner of the Ambassador hotel as well as former President of the Hotel Federation, went to the extent of saying that the measures announced on October 7. 2020, by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister M. Sisodia will make Delhi a model state as far as the hospitality industry is concerned.

Mr. Kumar has been spearheading a campaign for years to see that hotels and restaurants get their due, so that the reliefs sought can benefit all stakeholders.

Of course, as is the case around the world, COVID-19 has played a negative role. This can, however, be rectified by the positive measures to be implemented after the decisions made today, Kumar told this correspondent as he lauded the efforts of his industry colleagues from various associations and units.

The main relief comes in the form of allowing restaurants to open 24 hours and giving the restaurants the liberty to increase covers by using available space to the optimum level.

The Chief Minister said that Delhi restaurants are the pride of the city and provide employment to thousands of people. “I have all the respective departments to remove unnecessary hassles in the smooth running of restaurants in Delhi,” he said.

The success of the relief measures will be watched with great interest, particularly as other agencies like the police are also involved.

The issue of license fees and validity has also been taken up at this time. Right now, liquor is allowed to be served in restaurants from 11:00 am to 1:00 am.

The present move in the hospitality sector is in line with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the current ruling Indian political party the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

