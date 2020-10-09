ExecuJet Haite completes largest business jet inspection in China

ExecuJet Haite Aviation Services China announced the completion of China’s largest business jet inspection and first 96-month check on an Embraer Lineage 1000.

The aircraft was delivered in exactly eight weeks to meet a demanding delivery schedule which included all defect rectification work and service bulletins.

The completion of this project was even more impressive given the challenges posed by the global fight against the Covid-19 epidemic and the daily logistic hurdles that were overcome by both ExecuJet Haite and Embraer to ensure a timely delivery for the customer.

Asian Sky Group (ASG), a business aviation consulting firm, acting as the owner’s representative overseeing and managing the delivery process, said, “We were very impressed by ExecuJet Haite’s agility, efficiency and ability to adjust to a very demanding timeline under the complicated restrictions of the current times. The project was completed ahead of the estimated time which enabled the client to conduct additional value-added activities before taking delivery, all supported and conducted by ExecuJet Haite’s professional and dedicated team. The standard of work, level of commitment, timely reports and responsiveness of Paul and his team made a tremendous difference and gave the client the confidence they needed throughout the process. We commend and thank them for their execution of this significant project and congratulate them for the achievement.”

The M8 inspection—conducted at 96 months, 4,800 hours, or 2,400 cycles—is the largest for the Lineage, encompassing more than 4,600 total man-hours of maintenance and requires specialized tooling, equipment and specific knowledge of the airframe and interior. Key elements include the removal and inspection of thirteen auxiliary fuel tanks, a full cabin interior removal and reinstallation, rudder and elevators are removed, as well as the pulling of hundreds of panels for various structural inspections.

Paul Desgrosseilliers, General Manager, adds, “This achievement truly demonstrates our outstanding capabilities to complete complex maintenance projects with an unwavering commitment of our team to the highest standards in quality, service and safety.”

ExecuJet Haite holds CAAC, EASA, FAA, Cayman, Bermuda, Aruba, Hong Kong, and Macau approvals and offers line and base maintenance support on multiple Embraer Executive Jets, Dassault, Bombardier, and Gulfstream models, as well as line support for the Boeing business jet. ExecuJet Haite has been a proud Embraer Authorized Service Center since 2012 and will continue to make further investments in equipment and training to enhance our already strong support of the Embraer.



