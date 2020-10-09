Record COVID-19 outbreak ever today
According to the latest data from the World Health Organization, Europe is currently reporting more COVID-19 infection cases than India, Brazil or the USA.
As a region, Europe reported 96,996 new cases, the highest total ever recorded by the international health body.
WHO reported a record one-day increase in global COVID-19 cases today, with the worldwide total rising by 338,779 in 24 hours led by a surge of infections in Europe.
The previous WHO record for new cases was 330,340 six days ago, on October 2.
Global deaths rose by 5,514 to a total of 1.05 million.
WHO reported a record 12,393 deaths on April 17.
CATEGORIES Breaking Travel NewsetnEuropean travel newsFeature Travel StoryHealth NewsInternational Visitor NewsResponsible Tourism NewsTourism NewsTravel DestinationTravel NewsTravel Safety & Emergencies