Record COVID-19 outbreak ever today

According to the latest data from the World Health Organization, Europe is currently reporting more COVID-19 infection cases than India, Brazil or the USA.

As a region, Europe reported 96,996 new cases, the highest total ever recorded by the international health body.

WHO reported a record one-day increase in global COVID-19 cases today, with the worldwide total rising by 338,779 in 24 hours led by a surge of infections in Europe.

The previous WHO record for new cases was 330,340 six days ago, on October 2.

Global deaths rose by 5,514 to a total of 1.05 million.

WHO reported a record 12,393 deaths on April 17.