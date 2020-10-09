Seychelles Tourism Italy Office Honors World Tourism Day

The Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) office in Italy, organized an event in Rome to celebrate the World Tourism Day 2020 and reconnect with the top Trade Media partners and Airlines’ representatives in Italy after a long time of absence in the limelight.

The event, held at The Hive Hotel, in the center of Rome on a spacious terrace with a scenic view on the beauties of the Eternal City was hosted by Ms. Monette Rose, STB Director – Italy, Turkey, Greece, Israel & the Mediterranean and STB Marketing Executive, Yasmine Pocetti both based in Italy.

The evening’s program, which started with a networking cocktail, followed by a seated dinner, saw the presence of the main tourism trade media on the Italian Market as well as the participation of the airlines’ partners representing Emirates Airlines, Ethiopian Airlines, Kenya Airways and Qatar Airways.

The theme of this year’s celebration is “Tourism and Rural Development,” celebrating the tourism sector’s unique ability to drive economic development and provide opportunities outside of big cities without neglecting smaller communities that would otherwise be left behind.

Ms. Monette Rose stated that the celebrations of this important sector also provided an occasion for all those present to reflect on the important role tourism plays in preserving and promoting culture and heritage all around the world.

“Placing Seychelles forward and engaging with our partners is our most important strategy at this time. We have seized this significant day for the industry as a reminder of its importance. It was also a great platform to ensure that our partners know that the destination is more than ever ready to receive visitors,” said the STB Director for Italy.

During the event, the STB Team took time to update the trade partners on the measures put in place in Seychelles to welcome back visitors, doubling efforts in ensuring the safety of visitors and locals and to guarantee the guests an unforgettable experience.

Remaining on a positive note despite the challenges brought to tourism on the Italian market, the STB office in Italy joined the Seychelles festivities in conveying its optimisms to see tourism a confident come back.

