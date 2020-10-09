Centara Hotels Unveils 10.10 Golden Ticket

Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, is providing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to explore Thailand in 80 days with the launch of the 10.10 Golden Ticket limited time offer.

10.10 Golden Tickets are on sale only from October 9-11, 2020 for THB 10,000, and allow the ticket holder to experience over 30 Centara hotels and resorts in 13 destinations until the end of the year. Aptly labelled “Around the Kingdom in 80 days” travelers can enjoy an almost non-stop tour of the Kingdom until the end of the year. They can enjoy a series of city breaks in Bangkok or go on weekly family getaways to Pattaya or Hua Hin. Experience-seekers can discover the different beaches around Phuket or Koh Samui, or be adventurous, and go somewhere they’ve never been before.

The 10.10 Golden Ticket can be redeemed for lead-in room accommodations at Centara Hotels & Resorts properties in Thailand, including in Phuket, Samui, Krabi, Pattaya, Hua Hin, Trat, Rayong, Koh Chang, Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Mae Sot, Udon Thani, and Hat Yai.

Bookings are limited to one night per hotel, and the Golden Ticket holder must be one of the guests checking in. Up to two children stay free when sharing existing bedding with parents.

The 10.10 Golden Ticket can be purchased from October 9-11, 2020, for stays from October 9 – December 30, 2020.

For terms & conditions and 10.10 Golden Ticket purchase information, please visit the Centara website at www.centarahotelsresorts.com, contact the reservation center at [email protected]

and +66(0) 2101 1234 or via live chat.

ABOUT CENTARA

Centara Hotels & Resorts is Thailand’s leading hotel operator. Its 81 properties span all major Thai destinations plus the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, China, Japan, Oman, Qatar, Cambodia, Turkey, Indonesia and the UAE. Centara’s portfolio comprises six brands – Centara Reserve, Centara Grand Hotels & Resorts, Centara Hotels & Resorts, Centara Boutique Collection, Centra by Centara and COSI Hotels – ranging from 5-star city hotels and luxurious island retreats to family resorts and affordable lifestyle concepts supported by innovative technology. It also operates state-of-the-art convention centers and has its own award-winning spa brand, Cenvaree. Throughout the collection, Centara delivers and celebrates the hospitality and values Thailand is famous for including gracious service, exceptional food, pampering spas and the importance of families. Centara’s distinctive culture and diversity of formats allow it to serve and satisfy travelers of nearly every age and lifestyle.

Over the next five years Centara aims to become a top 100 global hotel group, while spreading its footprint into new continents and market niches. As Centara continues to expand, a growing base of loyal customers will find the company’s unique style of hospitality in more locations. Centara’s global loyalty program, Centara The1, reinforces their loyalty with rewards, privileges and special member pricing.

Find out more about Centara at www.CentaraHotelsResorts.com and see why our hotels and resorts are The Place to Be on our video.

