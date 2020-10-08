Southwest Airlines announces new flights to Miami, Palm Springs, and Montrose (Telluride)

Southwest Airlines Co. today primed its winter flight schedule for seekers of sun and snow with service details for new destinations in Florida, California, and nestled in the Colorado Rockies.

The carrier announced new seasonal service to Montrose Regional Airport (Telluride) on the Western Slope of Colorado, begins Dec. 19, the same day as previously announced seasonal service to Steamboat Springs. Service to Miami and Palm Springs both will begin November 15.

New routes to Miami, Palm Springs, and Montrose (Telluride) now available on airline’s website. The number of seats are limited by days of week and market, from the first date of service through March 4, 2021, if booked by 11:59 p.m. Central Daylight Time on Oct. 15, 2020. Blackout dates apply.

Beginning Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, Southwest will offer nonstop service:

Miami

Miami to Tampa (three times daily in each direction),

to (three times daily in each direction), Miami to Baltimore/Washington (four times daily in each direction),

to (four times daily in each direction), Miami to Houston (Hobby) (four times daily in each direction), and

to (four times daily in each direction), and Miami to Chicago (Midway) (once daily in each direction).

Palm Springs

Palm Springs to Oakland (twice daily in each direction),

to (twice daily in each direction), Palm Springs to Phoenix (three times daily in each direction), and

to (three times daily in each direction), and Palm Springs to Denver (once daily in each direction).

Beginning Saturday, Dec.19, 2020, and mirroring the flight schedule previously announced for Steamboat Springs (HDN), Southwest will operate new service seasonally through April 5, 2021: