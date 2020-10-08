Beijing reports nearly 10 million visits during the National Day holiday

Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism recorded over 9.98 million visits during the eight-day National Day holiday.

Among them, over 4.07 million visits were from outside of China’s capital city, rising by 5.4 percent. Beijing residents made some 5.91 million trips in the city, up by 10.6 percent.

The visitor numbers were up by 8.4 percent from the holiday last year, according to the city tourist officials.

The tourism revenue totaled 2.39 billion yuan (about $351 million) during the holiday, up by 25 percent.

From October 1-8, Beijing authorities conducted law enforcement patrols and inspections on 2,807 travel agencies, 373 scenic spots, and 335 tourist groups, in a bid to ensure order and safety for tourists in the city.