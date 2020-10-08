Limited impact of Hurricane Delta allows swift reopening of Mexican Caribbean tourism

Yesterday, at approximately 5:30 a.m. local time, Hurricane Delta made landfall in Quintana Roo as a Category 2 strength hurricane, arriving along the coast near Puerto Morelos. Governor Carlos Joaquín reported that so far, no serious damages or deaths have been reported in the state. As of Thursday October 8, international Airports of Cancun and Cozumel will resume operation.

At this moment, all the municipalities of the state (Tulum, Solidaridad, Cozumel, Puerto Morelos, Benito Juárez, Isla Mujeres, Lázaro Cárdenas, José María Morelos, Othón P. Blanco, Felipe Carrillo Puerto and Bacalar) have reduced to the Yellow Alert level; these alert levels reflect reduced risk but the ongoing need to remain vigilant and take precautions as the newly arrived storm continued to bring wind and rain throughout the region.

Earlier this week the Government of the State of Quintana Roo, working with State Civil Protection Department, implemented the official protocols and preventive measures necessary to safeguard the well-being of the population and all visitors, for which various areas of the state were evacuated and the people were taken to the corresponding shelters, which can be consulted in this link: Open Shelters.

It is important to remember that all tourists in the state (nationals and foreigners) can download the “Guest Assist” app (available on iOS and Android) to request any type of assistance or information during such situations. Also, in order to locate and protect visitors to the state, the “Guest Locator” technological platform was immediately enabled, available to embassies and consulates that request it.

So far, most of the tourists have already been able to return to their hotels and population to their homes, however, people are still being asked to take the necessary precautions and follow the instructions and recommendations by the State Civil Protection and the Government of the State of Quintana Roo. The Quintana Roo Tourism Board will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates and information if needed, the whole State Government and tourism industry are working together, protect the public’s health remains the top priority.