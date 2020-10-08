Exact plan by WTTC on how to save Travel and Tourism

In a historic first, G20 Tourism Ministers hosted more than 45 CEOs and Members of WTTC, who presented their plan to save the embattled Travel & Tourism sector and 100m jobs globally.

We are making history today! ” This is the message by a shining star in the travel and tourism industry. Today Gloria Guevara, CEO of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) may become a mover and shaker of this industry on a level this sector and the world have not yet seen.

45 CEO's of the largest travel companies, heads of state from the G20, and His Majesty the King of Saudi Arabia are part of this plan

Who from the private industry contributed to the plan by WTTC and G20 governments?

What are the exact plans?

This is all revealed in details in this premium article.