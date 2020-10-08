IMF Unlocks Money for Poorest Countries Impacted by COVID-19

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) policy has approved new emergency funds for the 28 poorest countries in the world to help them reduce their debt and better cope with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 28 countries receiving the second tranche of aid are Afghanistan, Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Haiti, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Nepal, Niger, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Sierra Leone, the Solomon Islands, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Togo, and Yemen.

The announcement follows a similar measure decreed in mid-April which involved 25 countries. From the World Health Organization (WHO) arrives alarming data that there is an iceberg of coronavirus cases has not yet emerged.

According to WHO, hundreds of millions of people may have already been infected, far more than the approximately 35 million recorded by the counting officers. “About 10 percent of the world’s population could have been infected, as stated by the head of operations of emergency, Mike Ryan, of the Executive Board of the UN Agency.

The percentage of subjects with COVID-19 varies between countries, between cities and urban areas, and between social groups, Ryan pointed out and warned the OMS that “most people have no antibodies.” The number of cases is increasing especially within the European region, and in many countries the second wave is surpassing previous peaks.”

Even where it seemed the worst had passed, for many days now we have witnessed a worrying rise in the curve of infections.

The list is long – from New York to Paris and Spain. In the United States, the number of deaths has exceeded 210,000, as reported by John Hopkins University. The officially-registered cases have so far been over 7.45 million. The US remains the country most affected in absolute terms by the pandemic, followed by India and Brazil.

There are also fears of contagions in France where there are 5,084 cases and 70 dead. Needs increased over the weekend, while the total number of deaths reached 32,299. And Paris, which has become a broad alert, is running for cover by imposing new restrictive measures. For the next 15 days, all bars will be closed. The restaurants will open instead, however, sticking to a strict protocol.

It is no better in Spain where they rate 800,000 cases. Also in Madrid, which is in partial lockdown, a ban restricts to remain nearby the area of residence except for work or health reasons.

COVID-19 does not spare the European institutions either. The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced that she had come into contact with a person who tested positive and retired in quarantine. The European Commission also has reported that more than 150 government staff have contracted the virus.

#rebuildingtravel