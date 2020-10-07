Global SD-WAN Market by Key Players, Countries, Segments and Application, Forecast to 2026

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, October 7 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:The deployment of SD-WAN includes vCPE (virtualized customer premises equipment) or existing switches and routers, which are all running on some version of software that is designed to handle policy, networking functions, security, and management tools, based upon customer and vendor configuration.

The SD-WAN market is projected to expand at a significant rate over the coming time period owing to increasing investments in cloud-based data centers and smart city projects. A software-defined wide area networks utilizes software in order to control the management, services, and connectivity between cloud instances or remote branches and data centers.

It utilizes a centralized control function to intelligently and securely drive traffic through the WAN. This in turn expands the application performance, leading to an improved user experience. It also decreases costs for IT and increases business productivity.

The SD-WAN architecture can be cloud-enabled, on-premises, cloud-enabled along with a backbone. The key benefits of SD-WAN include its capability to manage various connections including MPLS, broadband, and LTE.

The benefits of SD-WAN for enterprises includes improving the security and decreasing threats, increasing the business productivity as well as user satisfaction, reduction in WAN costs by nearly 90%, simplifying branch WAN architecture, and improving the business agility as well as responsiveness.

SD-WAN market is segmented in terms of component, deployment model, application, and regional landscape.

Based on component, the SD-WAN market is classified into services and solution. The service segment is further categorized into managed services, integration & maintenance, and training & consulting. The training & consulting segment held a market share of over 20% in 2019 due to growing need to train the in-house staff for improving network performance.

With respect to application, the overall SD-WAN market is bifurcated into healthcare, manufacturing, government, retail & consumer goods, BFSI, IT & telecom, and others. The BFSI application segment will witness a CAGR of over 60% through the projected timeframe due to rising demand for SD-WAN solutions across BFSI enterprises to connect to their remote offices. The healthcare application segment will represent a market share of over 15% by 2026 due to growing adoption of remote healthcare services.

From a regional frame of reference, LATAM SD-WAN market will witness a CAGR over 61% across the analysis period due to the surging investments in cloud-based data centers across the region. The Middle East & Africa SD-WAN will witness a market share of more than 6% over the forecast timeframe due to increasing investments in smart city projects.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3. SD-WAN Industry Insights

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Industry segmentation

3.3. Industry landscape, 2015 – 2026

3.4. Impact of COVID-19 outbreak

3.4.1. Impact by region

3.4.1.1. North America

3.4.1.2. Europe

3.4.1.3. Asia Pacific

3.4.1.4. Latin America

3.4.1.5. Middle East & Africa

3.4.2. Impact on industry value chain

3.4.3. Impact on competitive landscape

3.5. SD-WAN ecosystem analysis

3.5.1. Hardware component providers

3.5.2. Network service providers

3.5.3. Communication service providers

3.5.4. Managed service providers

3.5.5. System integrators

3.5.6. Distributors

3.5.7. End users

3.6. SD-WAN architecture

3.7. Architecture approaches for SD-WAN

3.8. SD-WAN technology evolution

3.9. SD-WAN VS Traditional WAN

3.10. Technology & innovation landscape

3.10.1. Network virtualization

3.10.2. AI and machine learning

3.10.3. 5G

3.11. Regulatory landscape

3.11.1. MEF 3.0 SD-WAN Service Attributes and Service Definition Standard

3.11.2. The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), U.S.

3.11.3. European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) GS NFV -IFA 008

3.11.4. The Open Compute Project and OPNFV

3.11.5. ISO/IEC 270001

3.11.6. IEEE SDN/NFV Standardization

3.12. Industry impact forces

3.12.1. Growth drivers

3.12.1.1. Increased adoption of SD-WAN in manufacturing due to rising IoT trend

3.12.1.2. Growing need among organizations to simplify network management

3.12.1.3. Implementation of SD-WAN for CAPEX and OPEX savings

3.12.1.4. Increased business agility and responsiveness

3.12.1.5. Rapid migration towards cloud-based applications

3.12.2. Industry Pitfalls and Challenges

3.12.2.1. Lack of in-house expertise

3.12.2.2. Concerns related to data security

3.12.2.3. Issues related to operationalization of hybrid networks

3.13. Porter’s Analysis

3.13.1. Threat of new entrants

3.13.2. Threat of substitutes

3.13.3. Bargaining power of buyer

3.13.4. Bargaining power of supplier

3.13.5. Industry rivalry

3.14. PESTEL analysis

3.15. Growth potential analysis

