Modular Data Center Market Detail Study of Leading Companies, Segmentations, Growth, and CAGR

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, October 7 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:The modular data center market is expected to witness high growth on account of rising need for green data centers and scalable data centers. A modular data center is a data center that is portable and can effectively exist at any place that needs additional data capacity. This kind of data system generally includes components and modules with purpose-engineering, facilitating data center capacity that is extremely scalable with a range of power as well as cooling options.

Green tech has now become an essential part in data centers. Decreasing consumption of energy is best for the environment and also financially benefits the data center operators, making this ongoing shift integral to modular data center market growth.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/1730

Modular data centers have numerous advantages, they generally come pre-assembled to plug in and are energy efficient in comparison to static data centers with innovative design to use space more effectively. They also comprise features which improves efficiency like sealed walls, floors, and doors, as well as under-floor and overhead cooling. One of the major advantages of modular data centers are that they keep deployment times low.

The modular systems are changeable in nature and the modular components are replaceable, meaning that the failed modules can be replaced easily for repairs or upgrades and modules can be effectively reconfigured to offer immense flexibility to address changing requirements.

Based on energy consumption, these data centers are capable of controlling energy consumption by centralized management and boost device use, thereby decreasing resource consumption. These features will drive the industry growth over the coming years.

The modular data center market is bifurcated in terms of component, application, and regional landscape.

Based on component, the modular data center market is classified into solution and services. The services segment is further categorized into maintenance & support, installation & deployment, and consulting. The installation & deployment segment is projected to witness remunerative growth as numerous IT managers are substituting their legacy power & cooling solutions in order to install smart IT management & monitoring technologies.

These facilities need highly skilled specialists for periodic maintenance tasks. The businesses are dependent on service providers for reducing the extra expenses of hiring technical staff and the establishment of a separate IT department.

In terms of application, the overall modular data center market is segmented into industrial, healthcare, government & defense, energy, BFSI, IT & telecom, and others. The government & defense segment is slated to account for distinguished product demand over the coming years. Government agencies are facing continuous pressure to deliver fast and improved services to meet the growing demand for constituents. A reliable infrastructure is vital since government organizations are going digital, driving the modular data center market demand.

Request for customization @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/1730

In addition, modular data systems are also well suited for use on defense and military installations as their portable and compact nature provides a strategic benefit across remote locations.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 5 Modular Data Center Market, By Component

5.1 Key trends, by component

5.2 Solution

5.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

5.2.2 All-in-one

5.2.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

5.2.3 Individual

5.2.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

5.3 Service

5.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

5.3.2 Consulting

5.3.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

5.3.3 Installation & deployment

5.3.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

5.3.4 Maintenance & support

5.3.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

Chapter 6 Modular Data Center Market, By Application

6.1 Key trends, by application

6.2 BFSI

6.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

6.3 IT & telecom

6.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

6.4 Energy

6.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

6.5 Government

6.5.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

6.6 Healthcare

6.6.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

6.7 Industrial

6.7.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

6.8 Others

6.8.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/modular-data-center-market

This content has been published by Global Market Insights, Inc company. The WiredRelease News Department was not involved in the creation of this content. For press release service enquiry, please reach us at [email protected].