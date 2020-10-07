3D Rendering Market by Key Players, Demands, Regional Analysis, Market Share, Size, Revenue and Forecast to 2026

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, October 7 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:The 3D rendering market is expected to grow substantially in the coming years owing to the increasing use across healthcare, gaming, manufacturing, automotive industries. 3D rendering is essentially the process of forming two-dimensional images from a 3D model. This process has the potential of transforming life of brands as well as consumers. In fact, exceptional ecommerce images could mean substantially greater degree of customer satisfaction.

While the process of 3D rendering is used by many conventional industries such as cinema, architecture, engineering, and healthcare, the technology also finds immense use across the ecommerce sector for fostering customer satisfaction. In fact, it is increasingly being used enhance the virtual shopping experiences of customers in online clothes shopping. The technology effectively allows customers to try out different clothes on 3D models of their bodies to make better purchase decisions.

The 3D rendering market is bifurcated in terms of component, organization size, application, end-use, and regional landscape.

With respect to application, the overall 3D rendering market is segmented into visualization & simulation; animation; product, design & modeling; and others. The others application segment is slated to grow at a CAGR of over 10% over the estimated time period owing to the increasing demand for 3D modeling technology across the furniture industry.

In terms of end-use, the overall 3D rendering market is categorized into media & entertainment; manufacturing; healthcare; automotive; gaming; architecture, engineering & construction; and others. The automotive end-use segment held a market share more than 10% in 2019 due to rising emphasis towards developing advance vehicle models. The healthcare end-use segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 20% over the analysis period owing to the rising need to improve surgical planning and diagnosis using visual models.

The manufacturing end-use segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 15% over the estimated timeframe owing to increasing industry demand for improving the production planning process. This process for manufacturers further allows 3D images to appear lively on a screen. Just like photography or cinematography, 3D renderings show products with optimum backgrounds, geometrical shading, lighting, and a lot more. One of the benefits of 3D rendering in manufacturing is that the manufacturers can now re-model or re-design the product as per the client’s needs.

From a regional frame of reference, Latin America 3D rendering market will witness a CAGR of more than 20% over the forecast timeframe due to growing investment in 3D gaming technologies. The Middle East & Africa 3D rendering market is likely to witness a CAGR of over 20% through the forthcoming time period due to rising investment in real estate sector in the region.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 3D Rendering Market Insights

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Industry segmentation

3.3 Impact of COVID-19 outbreak

3.3.1 By region

3.3.1.1 North America

3.3.1.2 Europe

3.3.1.3 Asia Pacific

3.3.1.4 Latin America

3.3.1.5 MEA

3.3.2 Impact on value chain

3.3.2.1 Impact on competitive landscape

3.4 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.5 Evolution of 3D rendering market

3.6 Technology and innovation landscape

3.6.1 Virtual Reality (VR)

3.6.2 Quantum computing

3.6.3 Cloud computing

3.7 Industry impact forces

3.7.1 Growth drivers

3.7.1.1 Increasing demand for customized products

3.7.1.2 Growing adoption in the construction & real-estate sector

3.7.1.3 Outsourcing of 3D rendering services

3.7.1.4 Increasing use of 3D rendering in product marketing applications

3.7.1.5 Rising demand for real-time rendering

3.7.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.7.2.1 The threat of software piracy

3.7.2.2 Lack of skilled professionals

3.8 Growth potential analysis

3.9 Porter’s analysis

3.9.1 Threat of new entrant

3.9.2 Bargaining power of supplier

3.9.3 Bargaining power of buyer

3.9.4 Threat of substitute

3.10 PESTEL analysis

