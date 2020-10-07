Fiberglass Light Poles Market Emerging Growth Analysis, Future Demand and Business Opportunities 2026

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, October 7 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:Fiberglass light poles market is bifurcated in terms of type, application, and regional landscape. From a regional frame of reference, South America fiberglass light poles market is slated to witness CAGR of over 1.4% through the forecast time period owing to the strategic government initiatives to enhance the energy sector.

The Middle East & Africa fiberglass light poles market held a market share of around 5% in 2019 due to extensive penetration of fiberglass manufacturing facilities and developments in eco-friendly lighting solutions.

The fiberglass light poles market growth is anticipated to be driven by government initiatives to enhance the energy sector and developments in eco-friendly lighting solutions. Light Poles are an important part of a developed society as they light up the roads, walkways, and parking lots. The fiberglass light poles market is also slated to witness tremendous growth owing to the increasing number of smart city lighting initiatives that are focusing on integrating new technologies such as Internet of Things with public infrastructure. Smart city has become one of the important concepts for enhancing the quality as well as performance of urban services. Increasing rate of urbanization over the forthcoming years would fuel the industry growth as well.

With the growth of lighting technology, urban outdoor lighting has undergone various changes in recent years. The launch of IoT in smart cities have created new growth opportunities for the market as infrastructure development efforts focus on new services as well as integrating diverse application domains to the fold using Information and Communication Technologies.

Smart technology is increasingly focusing towards enhancing the quality of life and management of infrastructure, utilizing energy for a greener environment, and improving resident safety, ensuring and expanding their application scope, fueling revenue growth.

Fiberglass light poles have several advantages that are likely to drive their demand in the market. These types of light poles have low installation costs owing to its light weight, as they do not need cranes to be installed. Since fiberglass light poles are much more simple to install, they cause less traffic. Since these light poles are made out of good anti-corrosion material, they have good resistance to water, atmosphere, several types of oil and solvent, as well as general concentration of salt, alkali, and acid.

These light poles are also maintenance free, for instance fiber reinforced fiberglass poles do not require any maintenance throughout the time of use owing to their corrosion resistance property. In fact, just a protective spray coating can be utilized on the surface of the poles to avoid fading. In comparison to ordinary steel bar, fiberglass poles are also considered as a good insulating material, having a more aesthetic and smooth surface.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Fiberglass Light Poles Market Insights

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Industry segmentation

3.3 Industry landscape, 2015 – 2026

3.4 Impact of COVID-19 outbreak

3.4.1 Global outlook

3.4.2 Impact by region

3.4.2.1 North America

3.4.2.2 Europe

3.4.2.3 Asia Pacific

3.4.2.4 South America

3.4.2.5 Middle East & Africa

3.4.3 Impact on industry value chain

3.4.4 Impact on competitive landscape

3.4.5 COVID-19 potential implications for the fiberglass light poles

3.4.5.1 Scenario one: optimistic: COVID-19 will be under control by the end of September

3.4.5.2 Scenario two: pessimistic: COVID-19 will be under control between Q1 and Q2 2021

3.4.5.3 Scenario three: most likely: COVID-19 will be under control by the mid of Q4 2020

3.4.6 Growth opportunities analysis in COVID-19 crisis

3.4.7 Market risk and restraints analysis in COVID-19 crisis

3.4.8 Leading fiberglass light poles market players recent reaction to COVID-19

3.4.9 Recent market price analysis reaction to COVID-19

3.4.10 Leading fiberglass light poles market players recent market price analysis reaction to COVID-19

3.4.11 Key countries responses to COVID-19 outbreak

3.5 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.5.1 Vendor matrix

3.6 Technology & innovation landscape

3.6.1 Pre-preg composite fibers

3.6.2 Fiberglass Resin Powder (FRP) recycling technologies

3.7 Regulatory landscape

3.7.1 North America

3.7.1.1 Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Standards- 29 CFR 1910 (U.S.)

3.7.1.2 Workplace Safety and Health Act and Regulation (Canada)

3.7.2 Europe

3.7.2.1 EH40/2005 Workplace Exposure Limits – Health and Safety Exceutive (UK)

3.7.2.2 Hazardous Substance Ordinance (GefStoffV – [Germany])

3.7.3 Asia Pacific

3.7.3.1 GBZ 2.1-2007 – Occupational Exposure Limits For Hazardous Agents In The Workplace (China)

3.7.3.2 Occupational Safety and Health (Use and Standards of Exposure of Chemicals Hazardous to Health) Regulations (Malaysia)

3.7.4 South America

3.7.4.1 NR15 – Tolerance Limits for Chemical Agents and Inspections in the Workplace (Brazil)

3.7.4.2 Federal Regulation of Occupational Health and Safety (Mexico)

3.7.5 Middle East & Africa

3.7.5.1 Occupational Safety and Health System Framework (OSHAD-SF [UAE])

3.7.5.2 Workplace Safety and Occupational Health- Israel Institute for Occupational Safety and Hygiene (IIOSH [Israel])

3.8 Industry impact forces

3.8.1 Growth drivers

3.8.1.1 Increasing deployment of fiberglass light poles in smart cities

3.8.1.2 Surging prices of metallic light poles

3.8.1.3 Better durability and lightweight features of fiberglass

3.8.1.1 Growing demand for anti-corrosive lighting infrastructure

3.8.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.8.2.1 Health hazards associated with fiberglass

3.8.2.1 Capital intensive production and complex manufacturing process

3.9 Growth potential analysis

3.10 Porter’s analysis

3.10.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.10.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.10.3 Threat of new entrants

3.10.4 Threat of substitutes

3.11 PESTEL analysis

