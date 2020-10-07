Traffic Management System Market Research Report to Share Manufacturer Analysis, Competitive Landscape, and Forecast 2026

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, October 7 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:The traffic management system market is likely to register lucrative growth owing to the rising government investments towards the transportation infrastructure and the rapidly increasing number of personal and commercial vehicles. Traffic management is a combination of measures that serve to preserve traffic capacity and improve safety, security, and reliability of the overall road transport system.

Traffic management system market is bifurcated in terms of component, deployment model, application, and regional landscape.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/2363

With respect to component, the traffic management system market is classified into services, hardware, and software. The hardware component segment is further classified into display boards, surveillance camera, sensors, and others. Among these, sensors segment is expected to witness heavy growth as sensors play a very important role in traffic surveillance and monitoring systems to keep a track of prevailing conditions across the transportation network. Numerous sensors are installed in, on, and above the roadways for obtaining relevant geographical and critical time coverage.

Security and surveillance systems segment is expected to register lucrative growth as they assist in reducing the collision rate by informing drivers and the concerned emergency staff of potential collisions. The key companies operating in the market are offering their security solutions, which includes cameras, to transport agencies to automatically detect incidents and continuously monitor real-time traffic data. This in turn will drive the demand for surveillance cameras in the traffic management system market.

The software segment is further categorized into video management software, video analytics software, traffic analytics, smart signaling, and route guidance. Among these, the video management software segment is likely to register tremendous gains over the coming years.

Within the U.S. video management software industry, the case management solution segment is projected to observe substantial growth rate through the forecast time period driven by rising demand for visual evidences to accelerate the crime investigation process. The rise in digital surveillance due to increasing penetration of surveillance cameras is further supporting the demand for case management solutions.

The services segment is classified into consulting services, maintenance & support service, and integration service. Among these, the integration service segment will witness tremendous growth in coming years. To effectively install smart transport systems, customers need the help of experts who can carefully analyze as well as evaluate the business-specific requirements and then create optimal solutions. These systems are tested before installation so that clients could have business process continuity while protecting investments into their IT infrastructure.

In terms of application, the overall traffic management system market is bifurcated into urban traffic management and control system; predictive time modelling system; journey time measurement system; incident detection and location system; dynamic traffic management system; and adaptive traffic control system. Among these, the urban traffic management and control system segment is likely to witness immense growth over the projected period.

Smart buses are being deployed to address traffic congestion and to meet the demand for streamlined public transportation services. These buses offer commuters an efficient means of travelling and also enable bus operators to improve safety operations and to integrate fleet management.

On the geographical front, in Latin America the emergence of new business models and technologies, new transport solutions are being implemented for mobility. The government agencies, especially in Brazil and Mexico, are actively offering support for the implementation of smart transport solutions. These factors will further drive the demand for traffic management system market in Latin America.

Request for customization @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/2363

Hefty government investment in MEA is driving market growth for traffic management system. For instance, in June 2018, the Israeli government invested approximately $8.4 million in a pilot program to boost innovation in the transportation industry. The project essentially aims to promote innovative ideas in the fields of transit & traffic, supporting the country’s transportation to be more efficient.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3. Traffic Management System Market Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry landscape, 2016 – 2026

3.3. Impact of coronavirus (COVID–19) pandemic

3.3.1. Global outlook

3.3.2. Regional outlook

3.3.2.1. North America

3.3.2.2. Europe

3.3.2.3. Asia Pacific

3.3.2.4. Latin America

3.3.2.5. MEA

3.3.3. Industry value chain

3.3.3.1. Component suppliers

3.3.3.2. Manufacturers

3.3.3.3. Marketing & distribution channel

3.3.4. Competitive landscape

3.3.4.1. Strategy

3.3.4.2. Distribution network

3.3.4.3. Business growth

3.4. Industry ecosystem analysis

3.4.1. Vendor matrix

3.4.2. Distribution channel

3.5. Technological & innovation landscape

3.5.1. Automatic number plate recongiton (ANPR)

3.5.2. Facial recogniton

3.5.3. Pedestrian dectection

3.5.4. Impact of IoT

3.5.5. AI and machine learning

3.6. Regulatory landscape

3.6.1. North America

3.6.2. Europe

3.6.3. Asia Pacific

3.6.4. Latin America

3.6.5. MEA

3.7. Smart city & transportation investments

3.7.1. North America

3.7.2. Europe

3.7.3. Asia Pacific

3.7.4. Latin America

3.7.5. MEA

3.8. Industry impact forces

3.8.1. Growth drivers

3.8.1.1. Regulatory frameworks and policies for reduction of carbon footprint

3.8.1.2. Growing PPP models in transportation industry in North America and Europe

3.8.1.3. Need for efficient traffic control in Asia Pacific and Latin America

3.8.1.4. Rapid urbanization and government investment in smart transportation in Middle East & Africa

3.8.1.5. Rapid adoption of IoT and network cameras for efficient traffic control in North America and Asia Pacific

3.8.1.6. Growing demand for smart public transport and route guidance in Europe

3.8.1.7. Increasing focus on urban mobility development in Latin America

3.8.1.8. High investment in smart mobility projects in MEA

3.8.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.8.2.1. High installation cost

3.8.2.2. Data security & privacy concerns

3.8.2.3. Lack of standardized and uniform technologies

3.9. Growth potential analysis

3.10. Porter’s analysis

3.11. PESTEL analysis

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/traffic-management-system-market

This content has been published by Global Market Insights, Inc company. The WiredRelease News Department was not involved in the creation of this content. For press release service enquiry, please reach us at [email protected].