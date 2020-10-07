Solar PV Mounting Systems Market 2020 Newest Industry Report, Future Trends and Forecast 2026

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, October 7 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:The solar PV mounting systems market is projected to gain massive growth momentum owing to the rising demand for clean and sustainable energy and increasing urbanization. Photovoltaics or PV is a method that is used to generate electric power using solar cells that effectively convert energy from the sun by PV effect. The solar cells are assembled into solar panels, and are then installed on the rooftops, ground, or on lakes or dams.

PV mounting systems are utilized to mount Photovoltaic modules on surfaces like the ground, facades, building, roofs. The material used for these systems is usually climate dependent. For example, for setting up a plant near a coastal area, in that case all the structural components shall be made of galvanized steel or aluminum since it is highly resistant to corrosion.

The solar PV mounting systems market is bifurcated in terms of technology, product, end-use, and regional landscape.

From a regional frame of reference, favorable regulatory scenario along with supportive renewable energy targets across the European nations will proliferate the solar PV mounting systems market growth across Europe. The Europe solar market is anticipated to grow at a tremendous rate over the coming years, making solar capacity a foundation of the region’s clean energy transition.

Photovoltaic technology is one of the most extensively used clean energy generation technologies across the world and YOY (year on year) the technology is becoming a bigger part of the energy mix of Europe. In fact, in 2018, the output of PV electricity reached around 127 TWh, further amounting up to 3.9% of the gross electricity output of EU.

Going forward, the region is likely to witness continued growth, majorly due to self-consumption as well as increasing rooftop photovoltaics installation in the region. This would further result in faster economic growth and more job opportunities, allowing the solar PV mounting systems market to build tremendous growth momentum. These factors will thus drive the demand for solar PV mounting systems across Europe.

The introduction of numerous incentives and other regulatory measures to encourage the adoption of sustainable technologies is raising deployment of decentralized scale PV mounting systems across Africa.

Growing regulatory focus to develop high capacity PV projects through PPP models is attracting significant private investments across the Middle East solar PV mounting systems market. As per reports by IRENA (International Renewable Energy Agency), solar PV technology has now become one of the highly competitive form of power generation across the gulf region.

In 2019, IRENA stated that GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries including Saudi Arabia and UAE had plans of installing nearly 7 GW of novel power generation capacity from renewable sources in the upcoming year. The region has further set an ambitious goal to be achieved by 2030, which will result in substantial economic benefits and new job opportunities across the region, augmenting industry outlook.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Solar PV Mounting Systems Market Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2.1 Vendor matrix

3.3 Innovation & sustainability

3.3.1 Schletter GmbH

3.3.2 UNIRAC

3.3.3 Mounting Systems

3.3.4 Clenergy

3.3.5 NEXTracker

3.3.6 Arctech Solar

3.3.7 PV Hardware

3.3.8 ArcelorMittal Projects Exosun

3.3.9 Convert Italia SpA

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.4.1 North America

3.4.1.1 U.S.

3.4.1.2 Mexico

3.4.2 Europe

3.4.2.1 Regulation

3.4.2.2 UK

3.4.2.3 France

3.4.2.4 Germany

3.4.3 Asia Pacific

3.4.3.1 China

3.4.3.2 India

3.4.3.2.1 National Tariff Policy (Dated 28th January 2016)

3.4.3.3 Australia

3.4.3.3.1 Feed-in tariff

3.4.4 Africa

3.4.4.1 South Africa

3.4.4.1.1 Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Programme (REIPPP)

3.4.4.1.2 Integrated Resource Plan for Electricity (IRP)

3.4.5 Middle East

3.4.5.1 Nigeria

3.4.5.1.1 Nigeria Feed-in Tariff for Renewable Energy Sourced Electricity

3.4.5.2 UAE

3.4.5.2.1 Small-Scale Solar Photovoltaic Energy Netting Regulations

3.4.5.3 Iran

3.4.6 Latin America

3.4.6.1 Chile

3.5 Price trend analysis. By end-use

3.5.1 Residential

3.5.2 Commercial

3.5.3 Utility

3.6 Cost structure analysis

3.6.1 Price learning curve for PV technologies

3.6.2 Capital cost breakdown analysis for solar PV plant, 2019

3.7 Global trends in renewable energy investment 2019 (USD Billion)

3.8 Global solar cost reduction potential, 2025

3.9 Renewable power generation as a share of global power, 2018

3.10 Industry impact forces

3.10.1 Growth drivers

3.10.1.1 North America & Latin America

3.10.1.1.1 Stringent targets for solar PV systems installation

3.10.1.1.2 Declining component cost

3.10.1.2 Europe

3.10.1.2.1 Growing demand for conventional energy replacement

3.10.1.3 Asia Pacific

3.10.1.3.1 Favorable clean energy directives

3.10.1.4 Middle East

3.10.1.4.1 Increasing utility scale investments

3.10.1.5 Africa

3.10.1.5.1 Rising distributed and off grid solar installations

3.10.2 Industry pitfall & challenges

3.10.2.1 Availability of other sustainable alternatives

3.11 Growth potential analysis

3.12 COVID – 19 impact on the overall industry outlook, 2020 – 2026

3.12.1 Top countries impacted by COVID-19

3.12.2 Optimistic View

3.12.3 Realistic View

3.12.4 Pessimistic View

3.13 Porter’s analysis

3.13.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.13.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.13.3 Threat of new entrants

3.13.4 Threat of substitutes

3.14 Competitive landscape, 2019

3.14.1 Strategy dashboard

3.14.1.1 Schletter GmbH

3.14.1.2 Mounting Systems, Inc.

3.14.1.3 JinkoSolar

3.14.1.4 UNIRAC

3.14.1.5 K2 Systems

3.14.1.6 Clenergy

3.14.1.7 NEXTracker

3.14.1.8 Array Technologies

3.14.1.9 Arctech Solar

3.14.1.10 Soltech

3.14.1.11 PV Hardware

3.14.1.12 GameChange Solar

3.14.2 Merger & Acquisition

3.14.2.1 RBI Solar

3.14.2.2 Mounting Systems, Inc.

3.14.2.3 UNIRAC

3.15 PESTEL analysis

