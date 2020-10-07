Customer Information System Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Business Strategies and Investment Opportunities till 2026

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, October 7 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:The customer information system market will observe substantial growth over the coming years due to rising smart city initiatives, increasing demand for utilities worldwide, and emerging new technologies. Today, CIS and utility billing business process needs are growing in order to better meet the requirements of utility customers. It is an essential component of the M2C (meter to cash) value chain for electric utilities and other industries providing metered delivery of commodities like natural gas, electricity, and water. Customer information system further helps reduce the cost to serve and make way for an assortment of payment systems that are customer friendly.

New customer information system technology is helping utilities support new marketing initiatives, enhance systems operations, provide flexible billing of various services and commodities, leverage internet & e-commerce, and efficiently gather and manage customer information.

A progressive and modern CIS should have specific top-level features so as to enable true business transformation. CIS system should also be able to provide support to the current smart grid innovations, time-of-use tariffs, distributed generation, net metering, and the subsequent complex billing calculations.

Likewise, the system must easily integrate with other external and internal systems, utilizing B2B integration technologies such as APIs, Web services, XML interfaces among others. The system would help in customer acquisition and customer retention goals.

Customer Information System market is segmented in terms of component, deployment model, application, and regional landscape.

In terms of component, the overall customer information system market is bifurcated into solution and service. The service segment is further classified into support & maintenance, consulting, and implementation. The support & maintenance segment will witness a CAGR of over 10% over the forthcoming timeframe owing to growing need for maintenance and management of CIS systems.

From a regional frame of reference, in 2019, Latin America customer information system market held over 12% market share due to increasing consumption of utilities in the region. Middle East & Africa customer information system market will witness a CAGR of nearly 12% over the forecast time period due to rising digitalization in the utilities sector and evolving smart cities landscape. With new projects in the utility sector, the CIS market in the region is likely to witness growth in the coming years.

Several smart city initiatives across the Middle East, especially in key verticals of urban planning, energy efficiency, green buildings, cybersecurity & public safety in smart cities, and smart & autonomous transportation will further augment the customer information system market growth in the Middle East & Africa.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3. Customer Information System Market Insights

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Industry segmentation

3.3. Impact of COVID-19 outbreak

3.3.1. Global outlook

3.3.2. Regional outlook

3.3.2.1. North America

3.3.2.2. Europe

3.3.2.3. Asia Pacific

3.3.2.4. Latin America

3.3.2.5. Middle East & Africa

3.3.3. Industry value chain

3.3.3.1. Customer information system providers

3.3.3.2. Marketing & distribution channel

3.3.4. Competitive landscape

3.3.4.1. Strategy

3.3.4.2. Distribution network

3.3.4.3. Business growth

3.4. Industry ecosystem analysis

3.5. Technology & innovation landscape

3.5.1. Convergence of AI with customer information systems

3.5.2. Inreasing mobility in customer information systems

3.6. Regulatory landscape

3.6.1. North America

3.6.1.1. NIST Special Publication 800-144 – Guidelines on Security and Privacy in Public Cloud Computing (U.S.)

3.6.1.2. Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) of 1996 (U.S.)

3.6.1.3. Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act [(PIPEDA) Canada]

3.6.2. Europe

3.6.2.1. General Data Protection Regulation (EU)

3.6.2.2. German Privacy Act (Bundesdatenschutzgesetz- BDSG)

3.6.3. APAC

3.6.3.1. Information Security Technology- Personal Information Security Specification GB/T 35273-2017 (China)

3.6.3.2. Secure India National Digital Communications Policy 2018 – Draft (India)

3.6.4. Latin America

3.6.4.1. National Directorate of Personal Data Protection (Argentina)

3.6.4.2. The Brazilian General Data Protection Law (LGPD)

3.6.5. MEA

3.6.5.1. Law No. 13 of 2016 on protecting personal data (Qatar)

3.6.5.2. Cyber Security Framework, Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA)

3.7. Industry impact forces

3.7.1. Growth drivers

3.7.1.1. Rising demand from customers to be in control of their utility billing and consumption

3.7.1.2. Growing government smart city initiatives

3.7.1.3. Surging consumption of global utility services

3.7.1.4. Increasing penetration of cloud and IoT

3.7.1.5. Convergence of AI with customer information systems

3.7.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.7.2.1. High initial investment and complex integrations

3.7.2.2. Risks of cyberattacks and data breaches

3.8. Growth potential analysis

3.9. Porter’s analysis

3.10. PESTEL analysis

