Wholesale Voice Carrier Market 2020 Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2026

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, October 7 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:Latin America wholesale voice carrier market is projected to witness a CAGR of more than 10% over the forecast timeframe due to increasing subscriber count and penetration of smartphones.

From a regional frame of reference, in 2019, the Europe held a market share of over 23% and will continue to register similar growth trends due to increasing trend of international VoIP calling. Comprising of some of the world’s major economies, the region is expected to register a remunerative rate of growth through the forecast timeframe.

The development of the telecom industry across the region is expected to lead to the improvement of broadband and mobile services penetration rates, reaching all facets of the society. This trend would be a major factor driving the wholesale voice carrier market in the region over the coming years.

The wholesale voice carrier market is likely to register significant gains in coming years owing to the increasing trend of international VoIP calling and rising penetration of smartphones. A wholesale voice service is a large volume phone service comprising of a various circuit or simply a large voice circuit. It is a service provided by wholesale carriers to other service providers further dealing with startups and extensions to their networks.

Wholesale voice is also utilized by businesses that are engaged in telecom for providing international, long distance, toll free, DID, local voice services along with other applications which include dial-up, fax, and video conferencing. Wholesale voice, also termed as wholesale VOIP, comes in various speeds which range from ISDN PRI T1 to Ocx. Wholesale VoIP is considered an important part of the international communications sectors.

Delivering wholesale services comprises of supporting a combination of physical and progressively virtualized infrastructure, together with the management of an array of processes. Wholesale carriers have expanded to offer a wide range of managed data center services, worldwide internet connections as well as co-location space. The capabilities are further being improved with support for cloud, software defined networking, and network function virtualization.

Wholesale voice carrier market kind of services offered by wholesale carriers would continue to progress from standard IP transport to novel service enablement, which further includes the concept of CPaaS (communications platform as a service). Similarly, these carriers have deployed worldwide, end to end core IP networks and are utilizing new technologies and platforms for developing as well as delivering services much more cost effectively and proficiently.

Communications service providers are facing new challenges owing to the exponential rise of OTT services and VoIP services like Skype, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger. Regardless of the numerous challenges in the wholesale communications market, carriers and wholesale telecoms providers continue to play a significant role in the success of retail communications services.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3. Wholesale Voice Carrier Market Insights

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Industry segmentation

3.3. Impact of COVID-19 outbreak

3.3.1. Global outlook

3.3.2. Regional outlook

3.3.2.1. North America

3.3.2.2. Europe

3.3.2.3. Asia Pacific

3.3.2.4. Latin America

3.3.2.5. Middle East & Africa

3.3.3. Industry value chain

3.3.3.1. Wholesale voice carrier providers

3.3.3.2. Marketing & distribution channel

3.3.4. Competitive landscape

3.3.4.1. Strategy

3.3.4.2. Distribution network

3.3.4.3. Business growth

3.4. Industry ecosystem analysis

3.5. Technological & innovation landscape

3.5.1. Direct Inward Dialing (DID) numbers

3.5.2. Commercialization of 5G technologies

3.6. Regulatory landscape

3.6.1. Global

3.6.1.1. International Telecommunication Union

3.6.1.2. 3GPP

3.6.2. North America

3.6.2.1. Federal Communications Commission (U.S.)

3.6.2.2. The National Institute of Standards and Technology (U.S)

3.6.3. Europe

3.6.3.1. European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) Radio Equipment Directive (2014/53/EU)

3.6.3.2. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR, EU)

3.6.4. Asia Pacific

3.6.4.1. Radiocommunications Act 1992 (Australia)

3.6.4.2. Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI)

3.6.5. Latin America

3.6.5.1. Public Telecommunications Policy (Decree 4733/2003, Brazil)

3.6.5.2. Brazilian Telecommunications Model (LGT)

3.6.6. MEA

3.6.6.1. Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) under ECA

3.6.6.2. Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA, UAE)

3.7. Industry impact forces

3.7.1. Growth drivers

3.7.1.1. Rising trends of VoIP based call services

3.7.1.2. Decreasing inter-carrier mobile termination rates

3.7.1.3. Increasing penetration of LTE networks

3.7.1.4. Surging proliferation of smartphones and VoIP devices

3.7.1.5. Bundling of value-added services with voice termination

3.7.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.7.2.1. Increasing cases of fraudulent voice traffic

3.7.2.2. Growing shift of consumers from voice to data

3.8. Growth potential analysis

3.9. Porter’s analysis

3.9.1. Threat of new entrants

3.9.2. Threat of substitutes

3.9.3. Bargaining power of buyer

3.9.4. Bargaining power of supplier

3.9.5. Industry rivalry

3.10. PESTEL analysis

