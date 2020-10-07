Widespread penetration of chemical processing sector to augment sodium hydrosulfide market share

Massive customer spending and rapid industrialization globally, have provided a thrust to the sodium hydrosulfide market. Sodium hydrogen sulfide, chemically recognized as NaHS, is an inorganic gas that is produced by the degeneration of organic matter. It has been found to be extensively used in treating industrial waste and has gained traction for effective wastewater treatment to eradicate heavy metal contamination.

According to a research report by Global Market Insights, Inc., the worldwide sodium hydrosulfide market size is estimated to cross a remuneration of USD 350 million by 2024. This can be attributed to the product’s adoption across various sectors including, leather tanning, mining, and chemical processing.

Burgeoning demand for Sulphur replacements to impel sodium hydrosulfide market

What has been driving the global sodium hydrosulfide market over the past few years is, the rising demand for Sulphur substitutes with an intent to formulating fewer toxic compounds considering the stringent regulations put forth by BIS and EU for the utilization of safe chemical.

Moreover, sodium hydrosulfide possesses the property of high versatility which enables it to combine with numerous other chemicals during reaction to form new compounds, paving way for sodium hydrosulfide market expansion.

Chemical processing applications to outdo other NaHS segments, spurring product adoption

Across the worldwide NaHS market, chemical processing applications are expected to garner hefty proceeds over 2018-2024. This is attributable to the product’s usage in acid dyeing in fabrics. Moreover, a robust expansion of textile industry owing to the presence of major fashion brands across Germany is touted to bring about an upsurge in sodium hydrosulfide market across the region.

Germany sodium hydrosulfide industry across the chemical processing applications is expected to generate a valuation of USD 1.5 million by the end of 2024.

Numerous studies reveal that the NaHS products are used in the production of thio chemicals due to the chemical’s high reactivity. These are further used in vulcanization accelerators, production process of flame retardant resins, and textile industry, fueling the growth of sodium hydrosulfide industry worldwide.

