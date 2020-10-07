High product demand from the healthcare sector to fuel respiratory protective equipment industry expansion through 2026

The respiratory protective equipment market is projected to foresee tremendous gains over the coming years owing to a rapidly increasing product demand from the medical and healthcare industry. Additionally, rising awareness about workplace safety across high-risk work environments is further expected to proliferate the overall market share in coming years. RPEs are categorized under the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) segment.

A sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 cases across the globe is likely to augment the respiratory protective equipment industry growth by 2026. Moreover, with growing cases, the number of awareness initiatives and regulations being rolled out by governments across the globe is also increasing tremendously, further amplifying RPE demand. In fact, in the wake of the first coronavirus wave, several European countries have issued advisories to its citizens to use a mask in public settings as they slowly begin the unlock process. While, the practice of wearing masks has been highly prevalent in the Asia Pacific, especially countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, recently these regions are witnessing increasingly strict mask mandates to curb the spread of the virus. To that end, several countries have made the use of masks compulsory with violators expected to pay significant fines. This shifting trend is likely to foster industry growth over the coming years.

The overall RPE market is categorized into different segments such as consumer, public service, military & aviation, medical & healthcare, and industrial from an application perspective. Surging use of the product in non-industrial firefighting operations by firefighters to save people’s life during emergencies would foster the industry growth from the public service segment. Fire service professionals generally have SCBA (Self Contained Breathing Apparatus) wherein they have to carry an oxygen tank to effectively meet their breathing requirements in oxygen-deficient atmospheres that are created during fires. With increasing occurrences of natural calamities and forest fires in recent years, the demand for such equipment is expected to grow tremendously over the coming years.

With respect to the product, the overall RPE industry is bifurcated into APR (Air Purifying Respirator), (SAR) Supplied Air Respirator, and others. Among these, the others segment is estimated to witness a significant CAGR of about 3% through the analysis period. The projected segment growth is being ascribed to the growing demand for specialty and general-purpose respiratory equipment. However, the others segment still represents a minor share of the overall market and involves general purpose and specialty respiratory equipment.

On the regional front, the Latin America RPE market is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR of approximately 4.6% through the analysis period. This growth is ascribed to the growing population within the region, which is creating an increasing demand for more accommodations. This is subsequently stimulating the regional construction industry over the coming years. Rise in construction activities in the region is expected to create a moderate demand for RPE throughout the analysis period.

Meanwhile, the MEA RPE industry is estimated to foresee tremendous expansion over the coming years primarily due to the rising oil and gas production in the region. In fact, the regional market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 3.3% through the threshold timespan.

Meanwhile, consistent rise in the number of COVID-19 cases is compelling companies to develop new solutions and scale up production to curb the spread of the virus and other easily contracted respiratory diseases. Recently, ViruShield, a US-based firm that has greatly contributed towards the COVID-19 effort, reportedly announced the launch of two new products; The ViruShield Guardian™ and The ViruShield Defender™. Both these products are developed to enhance comfort and grow a higher protective seal for flat masks and N95 style respirators.

The competitive landscape of the RPE market is inclusive of players such as Shigematsu Works Company Ltd., Uvex Safety Group, Kimberley Clark Corporation, Polison Corporation, The Gerson Company, ILC Dover, Bullard, Delta Plus Group, Honeywell International Inc., RPB Safety LLC, Alpha Pro Tech, 3M , and Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) among others.

