4 major trends influencing biaxially oriented polyamide (BOPA) films market outlook over 2020-2024

The global biaxially oriented polyamide (BOPA) market share is set to witness prolific growth over the forecast spell, owing to strong demand for flexible packaging materials across the industrial spectrum. BOPA films are produced through the stretching of polyamide films in transverse and machine directions. Several of the product’s unique properties such as dimensional stability, high mechanical strength, and superior impact, aroma, burst and gas resistance are attributed mainly to their biaxial orientation.

BOPA films are gaining traction in recent years, as an ideal solution for high performance packaging. Characteristics such as transparent and glossy surface, and an aesthetic appeal make these products highly sought-after for packaging purposes.

Request a sample copy of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2173

In fact, in terms of application scope, the biaxially oriented polyamide (BOPA) market is broadly categorized into electronics, household products, food & beverage as well as medical and pharmaceutical segments, wherein these polyamide films are used extensively as flexible packaging materials.

According to estimates from a Global Market Insights, Inc. report, the biaxially oriented polyamide (BOPA) market size is poised to exceed $6 billion by 2024.

Robust scope in medical packaging applications will drive industry growth

The biaxially oriented polyamide (BOPA) market from the medical & pharmaceutical sector is anticipated to witness a significant growth trajectory over the estimated timeline. This growth is attributed to the broad application scope of these polyamide films in the packaging of various medical products. These include surgical instruments, syringes & bandages and medicinal pills, among others.

There are several key characteristics that make BOPA films highly suitable for medical packaging applications. These include a strong resistance to chemicals, organic solvents, and gases, alongside low rate of oxygen transmission.

Request for customization @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/2173

High moisture absorbing properties may impede market expansion

However, one feature of these polyamide films can present a significant roadblock to biaxially oriented polyamide (BOPA) films market growth in the coming years. The moisture absorbing propensity of BOPA films can create a significant deterioration in the product’s gas barrier characteristics, which can in turn impact its applicability and efficiency in packaging solutions.

Furthermore, the high costs and relatively low stretching equipment availability may further hamper BOPA industry trends over the coming years.

Emergence of advanced BOPA films for food & beverage packaging will serve as a key trend

One of the most popular application areas for biaxially oriented polyamide films is the food & beverage sector. In fact, the food & beverage segment covered over 65% of the overall biaxially oriented polyamide (BOPA) market outlook and is further anticipated to depict a commendable CAGR of over 10% through 2024. BOPA films demonstrate great potential in the packaging of seafood, processed foods, and dairy products, among others.

With respect to product, the biaxially oriented polyamide films market is categorized broadly into plain and specialty films. The specialty BOPA films segment is anticipated to register remuneration with over $5 billion by 2024, and is further bifurcated into two-layered, three-layered, five-layered and seven-layered segments. Among these, the two- and three-layered segments are used most often in food & beverage packaging applications in the form of shrink, retort and vacuum packaging films.

About Global Market Insights:

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone:1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: [email protected]