Sheremetyevo installs video assistant to help passengers with hearing and speech impairments

A new digital device at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport provides information to passengers with disabilities, including those with hearing and speech impairments. The Video Information Assistant (VIA) is located in the public departure area of Terminal B at the Information Desk (3rd floor).

The VIA is a unique device for Russian airports. The device allows passengers to quickly receive all the information they might need about services at the airport, including special services for persons with disabilities. For users with hearing and speech impairments, the device menu contains a special section with information on pre-flight procedures, rules for carry-on and checked luggage, rules of behavior for passengers in case of emergencies at the airport, and more. All information in this section is presented in Russian sign language.

The VIA is equipped with a touch screen and has a convenient and intuitive interface. Each user can select one of the offered topics from the menu, after which text and visual information appears on the screen. In the section “Hearing-impaired Passengers,” all information is available in subtitled video units that include a sign language interpreter.

Creating a comfortable and welcoming environment for all categories of passengers is one of the priorities of Sheremetyevo Airport. In 2019, 229,638 passengers with disabilities used the services of Sheremetyevo Airport, 26% more than in 2018.

At Sheremetyevo Airport there are four special lounges for passengers with disabilities: Mercury (in the public area of Terminal B), Saturn (in the public area of Terminal D), Orion (in the public area of Terminal C) and Sirius (in the “clean” area of Terminal E), the first enhanced-comfort lounge for disabled passengers.

Sheremetyevo Airport has the environment for a comfortable stay for passengers with disabilities: