Boeing 737 Max: Still not safe?

Paul Hudson is an aviation expert and attorney based in Washington DC and the founder of Flyers Rights, an advocacy organization for airline passengers.

After two crashes and hundreds of passengers dead in Indonesia and Ethiopia. The aircraft was grounded by FAA and aviation regulators around the globe.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday issued a draft report on revised training procedures for the Boeing 737 MAX, a key milestone to the plane’s eventual ungrounding.

The FAA said the draft Flight Standardization Board report would be open for public comment through Nov. 2 before the procedures are finalized. The proposal adds new training requirements to deal with a key safety system called MCAS tied to two fatal crashes that killed 346 people and led to the plane’s grounding in March 2019.

Paul Hudson is providing insight and is concerned about the aircraft hitting the skies again.