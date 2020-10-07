Seattle Tourism wants locals to “Do Something”

Visit Seattle and the Seattle Southside Regional Tourism Authority (RTA) have announced the launch of a new King County campaign to help accelerate local spending in the tourism industry, which was largely shuttered by COVID-19. The campaign asks that people spend money here in this county before they travel elsewhere. Additionally, it intends to serve historically disadvantaged neighborhoods and promote minority-owned businesses throughout King County.

The campaign targets locals and those in the region who find themselves having that urge to “Do Something!” With months of pandemic-related closures threatening small businesses, King County tourism leaders want to make it clear that now is the time to band together to — safely and responsibly — support the local businesses that make the county unique.

The new campaign focuses on the people of King County, its bakers, chefs, toy shop owners, winemakers, bookstore owners, barbers and local lodging establishments. They are all waiting to provide their services to locals who have been sheltering in place for months. With Visit Seattle’s new “All Clear King County” Safety Pledge, visitors and residents can feel reassured that companies and service providers are taking all of the necessary precautions to keep everyone safe as they travel in their nearby communities.

King County has food and culture, coffee and wine, hiking and kayaking. These experiences are still waiting to be had — and unfortunately the “old normal” isn’t coming back anytime soon. So instead of sitting, stewing and stressing, Visit Seattle and the Seattle Southside RTA want people to do something about it (within their comfort level), to get out and enjoy all the county has to offer in accordance with the guidelines of this “new normal.”

“As the home of the first domestic case of COVID-19, King County was hit hard and fast. Our community shut down more quickly and implemented stricter requirements than most. During this daunting time of recovery, we wanted to create a campaign that gave residents a chance to help — in big ways and small ways,” said Ali Daniels, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Visit Seattle. “Everyone is navigating this pandemic at their own pace, and this campaign shows you how you can make a difference safely.”

“Businesses have had to make heart-wrenching decisions on how to cut costs to stay afloat, and many small businesses may not have the means to market or promote themselves,” said Katherine Kertzman, president and CEO of the Seattle Southside RTA. “We’re proud to partner with Visit Seattle on a new campaign that gives these businesses a promotional boost. This campaign encourages King County residents and visitors to support local businesses and ‘Do Something’ at their own comfort level and pace. We’re very excited about this collaborative campaign, and we are optimistic that locals and visitors alike will come together to support businesses countywide.”

While the full economic impact of COVID-19 on King County is not yet known, the data points below provide confirmation of the devastating impact the pandemic has had on tourism and hospitality in this region: