Capella Bangkok hotel opens on the banks of Chao Phraya River

Capella Bangkok officially opened its doors, welcoming its first guest from Bangkok, Ms. Lina LIU, as the hotel takes center-stage in the renaissance of the Chao Phraya River as the most aspirational destination in the city.

Standing by to greet them were the General Manager John Blanco and his team, as the guests checked in to take advantage of the hotel’s opening staycation program and the crafted authentic experiences and personalized service for which the Capella brand is world-renowned.

“It’s a signature moment for us on an auspicious day. We have worked hard to bring the Capella brand to Bangkok and look forward to welcoming many more guests first from Thailand and later from throughout the world as markets reopen,” said Mr. Blanco.

Situated within the gracious Chao Phraya Estate, Capella Bangkok offers 101 guestrooms, suites and villas, each with uninterrupted views of Thailand’s revered waterway. The location was selected due to its access to the storied Chao Phraya River and Charoenkrung Road – Bangkok’s oldest paved road where guests can discover the soul of the city, to many their own backyard, as a dedicated team of Capella Culturist lead the way around the historical neighborhood.