WTTC, G20, Saudi Arabia to rescue and relaunch tourism

“We are making history today!” This is the message by a shining star in the travel and tourism industry. Today Gloria Guevara, CEO of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) may become a mover and shaker of this industry on a level this sector and the world have not yet seen.

Realizing opportunities of the 21st Century for all is the theme for the upcoming G20 launching in Saudi Arabia launching in 46 days.

This opportunity will now include the relaunch of international travel, when Riyadh will welcome G20 leaders to the 2020 Leaders’ Summit, as the culmination of the Saudi G20 Presidency, on November 21-22, 2020.

​ ​​According to Guevara the minister of tourism for Saudí Arabia asked WTTC to put together a plan for the recovery of the travel and tourism sector.

” We invited 45 CEOs from major tourism companies to join the G20.”

This is the first time the private sector and the tourism industry is playing such a key role in the G20.

“I also asked to invite IATA and ICAO. Our goal is to resume international travel.”, a proud Gloria Guevara told eTurboNews.

The Group of Twenty, or the G20, is the premier forum for international economic cooperation. The G20 brings together the leaders of both developed and developing countries from every continent. ​



Collectively, G20 members represent around 80% of the world’s economic output, two-thirds of the global population, and three-quarters of international trade. Throughout the year, representatives from G20 countries gather to discuss financial and socioeconomic issues.​

​​​​​​​​​​​​The G20 members are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, ​Republic o​f Korea​,​ Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, ​​​Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union (EU)​.

Saudi Arabia is not only a key player in the region, it plays an important role in stabilizing the global economy. The Kingdom’s Vision 2030 closely aligns with the core G20 objectives of macroeconomic stability, sustainable development, empowerment of women, enhanced human capital, and increased flow of trade and investment​.​ ​​​



Message From King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

”On behalf of the people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, it is my pleasure to welcome you as the Kingdom assumes the 2020 G20 Presidency and announce to the world our pursuit to create a cooperative environment for the G20 to introduce policies and initiatives that will fulfill the hopes of the people of the world.”