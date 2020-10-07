Sandals Resorts Announce More Resort Openings This Month

Signaling the continued strength for Caribbean Tourism, Sandals Resorts International announced that it would usher in four more resort openings throughout October. Beginning this week, Sandals Grenada and Sandals South Coast will welcome visitors on October 1, 2020. Following in this week’s footsteps, Sandals Royal Plantation will officially open to guests on October 8, followed by Beaches Turks & Caicos on October 14. The lineup will join presently opened: Sandals Grande Antigua, Sandals Montego Bay, Sandals Royal Caribbean, Sandals Negril, Sandals Grande St. Lucian, and Sandals Regency LaToc, Sandals Royal Barbados, and Sandals Barbados bringing the total to 13 luxury-included resorts open across the Caribbean.

To prepare for the roll-out, the all-inclusive luxury leader spent months expanding its industry-leading health and safety measures as team members from far and wide began came back together for strategic planning. Vigorous training followed to include role-playing modules and added educational sessions to ensure everything was impeccable beyond standard as they formulated multifaceted plans to welcome guests back: the result, the widely heralded Sandals Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness.

“If there’s an upside to this, it’s seeing the faces of team members and their sheer happiness to be back to work,” stated Gordon “Butch” Stewart, Chairman of Sandals Resorts. “At the start of the year, travel was more accessible than ever, and as an industry, we were reporting record occupancies. Despite it all, we made a promise that when it was time to return, we would come back stronger and better than ever before. We are proud to have led the way to become the first resorts to open across the Caribbean and have the ability to share our protocols with other hotels in the region. With more openings on the horizon, our optimism keeps growing and growing for the coming year.”

“I couldn’t be prouder of our team members on the ground,” said Adam Stewart, Deputy Chairman of Sandals Resorts. “The feedback we are hearing from guests has been phenomenal, and they are so happy to be back traveling. The confidence they have expressed, and the peace of mind our protocols have given them to feel safe and healthy is priceless. Because of this, we have coined a little saying that we are ‘#BackToHappy.’ Not only are we happy to be back open, we are so pleased to be doing what we love to do best, and that is making our guests happy.”

