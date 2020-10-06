U.S. Travel: Extremely disappointed with COVID-19 relief talks ending

U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow issued the following statement on the White House ending coronavirus relief negotiations:

“Hardworking Americans whose livelihoods depend on travel and tourism cannot wait until after the election for relief. The reality is that small businesses in every pocket of America are shuttering—they needed relief months ago, which has been made clear week after week.

“With millions of Americans suffering, it is woefully shortsighted to end relief negotiations. New data from Tourism Economics shows that, without immediate aid, 50% of all travel-supported jobs will be lost by December—an additional loss of 1.3 million jobs. As travel supported 11% of all pre-pandemic jobs, it is simply not possible for the U.S. to expect a nationwide economic recovery without meaningful federal relief.

“On behalf of America’s travel workers, we are disheartened in the extreme that Congress and the administration failed to reach agreement on the relief this industry so desperately needed, despite clear evidence of mounting harm.

“U.S. Travel will continue advocating for relief for the millions of travel industry workers and small businesses who do so much for our economy.”