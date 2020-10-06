Taiwan preparing to gradually re-open to foreign tourism

Taiwan’s Ministry of Transportation and Communications announced that the Republic of China is preparing to start gradually re-opening for foreign visitors.

According to MOTC officials, the plan is to re-open transportation and tourism in three stages, the last of which will allow foreign tourists to visit the country hopefully by October. Taiwan as a whole, an island with a population of approximately 23 million people, there have been around 500 confirmed cases and just 7 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. As of today, the residents of Taipei seem relaxed in the knowledge there has been only one suspected case linked to local transmission in the city since mid-April.

In the months since its effective response to the outbreak of COVID-19, the world has gained a greater appreciation of Taiwan’s capacity for confronting problems. Taiwan’s response to COVID-19 without a lockdown has revealed its resilience and capacity for unity of purpose. If you happen to get a glimpse of Taiwan right now, one may easily believe to think that the pandemic never touched this country – you will see young groups of people exercising and practicing dance routines in the park, citizens enjoying the hot midday sun than social distancing; restaurants and eateries packed with people enjoying their scrumptious meals and so much more making you believe life here is somewhat surreal.