Russian airlines receive permission to resume flights to 24 countries

Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency announced that Russian airlines received permits for regular flights to 24 countries, as well as for charter flights to six more countries.

“Russian airlines received admission to open countries: Belarus, Great Britain, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, UAE, Turkey and Tanzania. Among the closed countries, the admission to which has already been issued, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Germany, Greece, Israel, Spain , Italy, Cyprus, China, Malta, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Turkmenistan, Czech Republic, Uzbekistan, ” said Rosaviatsia in its release.

Federal regulator stressed that the possession of this admission permit for the airline does not mean the resumption of regular air traffic.

“Air carriers have also received permits for charter flights to Austria, Bulgaria, Hungary, Spain, France and Cuba. Admission is the right of the airline, which it can use when resuming flights. This document does not mean the resumption of flights,” the representative of the Federal Air Transport Agency said.