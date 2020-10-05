Brazil’s GOL: Domestic market demand up in September

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A., Brazil’s largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of September 2020, compared to the same period in 2019.

During September, GOL operated an average of 270 flights per day, reopened three bases (Juiz de Fora, Londrina and Presidente Prudente) and added 1,383 frequencies at the Guarulhos and Congonhas (São Paulo), Santos Dumont and Galeão (Rio de Janeiro), Fortaleza (Ceará) and Salvador (Bahia) airports. GOL remains disciplined in its leadership of the market.

September/20 x August/20 Highlights:

In the domestic market in September 2020, demand (RPK) for GOL’s flights was up by 36% over August 2020 and supply (ASK) increased by 35% over August 2020. GOL’s domestic load factor was 80% in September.

GOL did not operate regular international flights during the month.

September/20 Preliminary Traffic Figures: