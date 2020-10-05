Flyers Rights: DOT’s refusal to promulgate mask rule ‘horrible decision’

The fight against COVID-19 records a possible game changer If you catch COVID-19, what are the chances you will die or get severely ill? This is an important question, and if a simple test can predict this even before you get the virus, it would create a priority list for people that should be more careful or get the vaccine earlier. If this knowledge […]

Hurricane in the making south of Jamaica and path to Cuba, Cayman Islands, US Gulf Coast A tropical depression has formed just south of Jamaica in the Caribbean Sea on Sunday evening and is becoming better organized, according to the National Hurricane Center. The National Hurricane Center issued this advisory at 11.00 pm EST on Sunday; Tropical storm conditions are expected in the Cayman Islands beginning late Monday, and a tropical storm warning […]