Flyers Rights: DOT’s refusal to promulgate mask rule ‘horrible decision’
Flyers Rights President Paul Hudson issued the following response to the DOT's refusal to promulgate a mask rule after DOT General Counsel Steven Bradbury issued a letter denying Flyers Rights' rulemaking petition: Mr. Bradbury, This horrible decision will no doubt encourage bad actor airlines and airports to not enforce masking or social distancing and to do more of the same. Two recently published studies found that unmasked air travel resulted in spreading COVID on long haul flights. Also your suppression of public comments to masking petitions has shredded a major protection against arbitrary and cap
