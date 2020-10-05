Ferrari World Abu Dhabi: Countdown to 10th anniversary has begun

The countdown to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi’s 10th anniversary has officially begun, and the Park is gearing up for the celebration of the decade this November. Guests can expect a variety of entertainment, adventures, delectable dining and much more, all under one iconic red roof.

The Park’s 10th anniversary celebrations will see Ferrari World Abu Dhabi transformed in red décor, with family-friendly fun including a live DJ and trivia, a Painting and Pizza demonstration, a trunk show to showcase the Park’s Fall-Winter retail collection, and other surprises in store for guests to enjoy. The Park will also welcome guests with entertainment inspired by Ferrari World Abu Dhabi’s rich history, including a uniquely choreographed dance show.

Bianca Sammut, General Manager of Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Acting Head of Yas Theme Parks, commented: “With Ferrari World Abu Dhabi preparing to celebrate 10 years of success and exceptional Ferrari-inspired guest experiences next month, I am extremely proud of everything we have accomplished in the last ten years. We opened our doors in 2010 and have come a long way since then. Along our journey, we have continually sought to expand our world-class offering of entertainment, dining and shopping. Ferrari World Abu Dhabi was the first theme park to launch on Yas Island and the first attraction of its kind in the world.”

“We started 2020 off with the launch of the Family Zone for our younger guests; a testament to our commitment to evolving the Park’s offering and elevating the guest experience. We promise our guests that there is more in store and we look forward to celebrating the next 10 years,” Sammut continued.

The Park’s Family Zone, which opened in February of this year, includes four all-new attractions; Formula Rossa Junior, Speedway Race, Flying Wings and the Turbo Tower. The Zone was created to allow younger guests to experience the same thrilling adventures available to adults. Little ones can ride in style with the park’s Ferrari-themed push cars and get decked out in a Ferrari-branded retail line designed especially for junior guests.

Also on the menu is Mamma Rossella’s new range of dishes for kids. Mouthwatering meals include miniature wood-fired pizzas and a traditional spaghetti Bolognese. The restaurant will also have a themed gift basket available for purchase in honor of the celebrations, including a delicious linguine recipe, complete with all of the ingredients for families to recreate at home.

The World’s Leading Theme Park also launched a year-long Hypercars exhibition in August 2020, mirroring the limited-series cars currently on display at the Ferrari Museum in Maranello, as part of the exciting lineup being rolled out in the lead up to the 10th anniversary this November.

Since its opening, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi has set a new benchmark in the Middle East attractions industry. Over the past decade, the Park doubled its offerings to include more than 41 rides and attractions, in addition to hosting annual seasonal community events, such as Winterfest, Chinese New Year, The Rollercoaster Rally, Eid and the Festival of Lights. The iconic theme park has also been the preferred pit stop to many internationally recognized celebrities such as Scuderia Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc, American rock band ‘The Killers’ and Manchester City footballer David Silva.

In under 10 years, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi has earned more than 35 accolades, including “World’s Leading Theme Park” by the World Travel Awards (WTA), “Theme Park of the Year” by the Theme Parks & Entertainment Development Awards and earning the TripAdvisor’s “Certificate of Excellence” in 2019.

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi has also worked alongside the relevant authorities to implement stringent precautionary measures throughout the Park including mandatory online booking to ensure that the limited capacity is adhered to, thermal screening cameras, safe distance markers at all rides and outlets, modified ride capacity as well as modified dining and shopping experiences. As a direct result of its efforts, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi was awarded the ‘Go Safe’ certification by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) last month. The program aims to enforce global standards for safety and cleanliness across all tourism and retail establishments in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The Park encourages guests to play their part in these safety measures by wearing face masks at all times, sanitizing hands regularly and choosing contactless payment at all outlets.