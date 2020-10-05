WestJet introduces its Boeing 787 Dreamliner to Vancouver

Today, WestJet and the Vancouver International Airport (YVR) announced WestJet’s newest aircraft, the 787 Dreamliner, is now operating five-times weekly between Vancouver and Toronto. Vancouver joins Calgary and Toronto as another domestic destination served by the airline’s award-winning aircraft.

“The Dreamliner offers our guests the highest safety and health standards as well as an extremely comfortable inflight experience,” said John Weatherill, WestJet Vice-President Network Planning and Revenue. “We are proud our signature aircraft is now flying non-stop service between two of Canada’s major cities and two of our hub airports.”

“We are thrilled to welcome WestJet’s newest aircraft, the state-of-the-art 787 Dreamliner, to YVR for the first time,” said Robyn McVicker, Vice-President, Operations & Maintenance, Vancouver Airport Authority. “We greatly value our long-time partner WestJet and the introduction of this signature aircraft at YVR is an example of their ongoing investment in British Columbia.”

WestJet is also operating Boeing 737 aircraft on three other non-stop daily flights between Vancouver and Toronto for a total of four daily flights, with the exception of Saturdays. On November 5, the WestJet Dreamliner increases operations between Vancouver and Toronto to daily service. Flights are scheduled to provide convenient departure and landing times for business and leisure travelers.

WestJet 787 Dreamliner schedule between Vancouver and Toronto:

Flight # Departure City Depart Arrive Date Days of week 706 Vancouver – Toronto 9 a.m. 4:10 p.m. October 5 Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday 711 Toronto – Vancouver 5:15 p.m. 6:55 p.m. October 5 Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday

The WestJet Dreamliner features 320 seats in three cabins: Business, Premium and Economy, all of which contain a high-level of comfort. The Dreamliner’s Business cabin features maximum privacy in a separate cabin with individual lie-flat pods. The upscale Premium cabin is the ideal combination of comfort, value and guest service including a separate cabin. WestJet’s improved Economy cabin features on-demand inflight entertainment with a select number of extra legroom seats available for purchase.