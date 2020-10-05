America’s most eco-friendly tourist attractions named

Climate change is a global concern and it is becoming increasingly more difficult to ignore the impact that tourism has on the environment. Tourists have begun to question: Which tourist attractions from around the world are making the biggest effort to ‘go green’?

When we visit tourist attractions, we often only consider the benefits for us. The relaxation, the memories and the experiences. But what impact do they have on our planet? The negative environmental impacts of tourism are substantial – this includes the decline of natural resources as well as the increase in pollution and waste. By 2030, we are predicted to see a 25% increase in CO2 emissions (from 1,597 million tons to 1,998) from the tourist industry alone.

From renewable energy and recycling schemes to conscious efforts to reduce emissions, energy experts have analyzed the eco-friendly credentials of each US attraction to reveal the best and worst tourist attractions for sustainability around the United States.

From best to worst, these are the USA tourist attractions with the most commitment to sustainability:

Disney World Magic Kingdom – 56/60 Niagara Falls – 46/60 Universal Studios Hollywood – 41.5/60 Universal Studios Orlando – 41/60 Navy Pier – 38/60 San Diego Zoo – 38/60 Central Park – 35.5/60 Smithsonian – 35/60 Statue of Liberty – 27/60 SeaWorld Orlando – 25/60

Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World located in Florida topped the list as the most eco-friendly tourist attraction. With a score of 56 out of the possible 60 on the eco-ranking, Magic Kingdom is America’s most sustainable tourist attraction.

Disney brought a 270-acre, 50+ megawatt solar facility to Walt Disney World, which generates enough power from the sun to operate two Disney parks. The solar facility has the power to reduce annual greenhouse gas emissions by more than 52,000 metric tons and is equivalent to removing 9,300 cars from the road each year.