Hurricane: Jamaica, Cuba, Cayman Islands, US Gulf Coast

A tropical depression has formed just south of Jamaica in the Caribbean Sea on Sunday evening and is becoming better organized, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The National Hurricane Center issued this advisory at 11.00 pm EST on Sunday;

Tropical storm conditions are expected in the Cayman Islands beginning late Monday, and a tropical storm warning is in effect.

Dangerous storm surge and hurricane conditions are possible in portions of Western Cuba and the Isle of Youth by Tuesday afternoon, and a hurricane watch in effect.

Heavy rainfall will affect portions of Hispaniola, Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, and western Cuba during the next few days and could lead to life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.

The system is forecast to approach the northern Gulf Coast of the United States late this week as a hurricane. While there is large uncertainty in the track and intensity forecasts at these time ranges, there is risk of dangerous storm surge, wind, and rainfall hazard along the coast from Louisiana to the western Florida Panhandle.