BUZZ Travel Expo China Summit builds bridges to China

All Tourism Professionals worldwide are welcome to join the BUZZ Expo China Summit – a truly unique digital trade show for the global Tourism Industry.

eTurboNews readers will receive a 50% discount when using the code:

RLS2osaw and register on https://expo.buzz.travel/

Learn about the World’s biggest travel market; and get ready to start strong again.

October 12th – 16th, 2020 – 5 days of networking and promoting and important keynotes on China Tourism.

The Chinese tourism industry has grown at incredible rates the last 10 years; and there is little doubt, that when we can travel internationally again, the Chinese travel industry will come back strong.

summit pressrelease image

Chinese outbound tourists spent before COVID-19 far more than tourists from any other nation. And only a small proportion of the Chinese population traveled internationally – still huge growth potential.

Europe and China are different in many ways. Learn about it!

Learn about the different approaches to culture and business; which products work well for Chinese travelers, how to promote your services in China, Chinese technology – what are your partners and competitors planning? And will the travel demand and offer Post COVID be the same as Pre COVID – or will we need to adjust?

Virtual booths where participants present their services, communication technique for 1-2-1 talks, and keynotes from industry experts – an entertaining mix of presentations, “fire-place” talks, panel discussions, addresses.

DMOs, DMCs, hotels, agents, tour operations from China, and Europe take part in this event.

The BUZZ Expo China Summit organized by BUZZ.travel and GITF from Guangzhou welcomes all Tourism Professionals to attend!

Make sure to register and get access – https://expo.buzz.travel/ 50% off as a reader of eTurboNews, use discount code: RLS2osaw