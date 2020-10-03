Leonardo da Vinci Exhibition Treasure Hunt

The permanent exhibition of Leonardo da Vinci, set up inside the Palazzo della Cancelleria in Rome, is renewed as it is every year, and for this reason, launches a new challenge for its visitors: to explore the most evocative corners of the capital by solving mysterious enigmas with a fun “treasure hunt.”

The exhibition, directed by Augusto Biagi, is one of the most historic, and for over ten years it has offered Italian and foreign visitors new inventions and multimedia technologies, workshops, events, and attractions that are always in step with the times. The treasure hunt is the great novelty of this year, which aims to combine culture with fun, involving the younger generations to whom the exhibition has always paid particular attention.

The mechanism

At the paid entrance to the museum, an iPad and an interactive map of the city will be given to the guest who, after taking a look at the first indications, can immediately start playing. Each participant can choose the route they prefer on what to visit, to get close to the most important monuments, and how long to linger around, discovering some details that are not always paid attention to.

It is a unique way to involve adults and children without ever getting bored and discovering, in addition to exploring the enormous artistic and cultural heritage of the city.

At each stage guests will earn credits, and each of it will correspond to clues necessary to answer the final question. Those who manage to answer the final riddle will be honored with a souvenir of Leonardo da Vinci.

Information

The guided tour is available in 6 languages (Italian, English, French, German, Spanish, and Russian) and lasts about 3 hours (the duration will vary according to the choices of the players). There are two shifts – one in the morning at 11:00, and one at 3:00 pm.

By purchasing the ticket “Rome tour – Leonardo Exhibition” it will be possible to skip the line, and electronic and printed vouchers are accepted. Immediate confirmation will be received, and free cancellation is available up to 24 hours before the start of the activity.

There are many refreshments, snacks, and eating points affiliated with the exhibition to round out the day’s activities.

