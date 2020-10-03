China Holds First Live Green Event Since COVID-19

The demand for green technologies is constantly growing in China, as evidenced clearly at the 16th edition of the sector’s largest expo, Chengdu International Environmental Protection Expo (CDEPE),the first green event to be held live in Western China after the COVID-19 pandemic.

After ending on September 26 at the City New International Convention and Exhibition Center, CDEPE reported 18,652 professional admissions and 312 companies in 22,000 square meters of space.Co-organized by the Sichuan Environmental Protection Industry Association (SCEPI) and Italian Exhibition Group (IEG)company Europe China Environmental Exhibitions, with the support of the China Association of Environmental Protection Industry (CAEPI), this year CDEPE again availed itself of the expertise and know-how of Ecomondo – the IEG expo that is a reference point in Europe for the green economy, the next edition of which is being held in Italy at Rimini Expo Centre from November 3-6, 2020.

IEG CEO Corrado Peraboni said, “CDEPE occupied 75% of the exhibit space compared to 2019, an extraordinary figure considering the economic situation caused by the world health emergency and, above all, proof of exhibitions’ value for the circular economy.”

Internationalization, specialization, and innovation distinguished this years’ edition, considered strategic by the locale authorities for the development of the sectors of environmental protection and energy saving. CDePE 2020 bore witness to the revival of international green business in Western China. As well as the companies taking part live, foreign companies also participated remotely from Italy, the USA, Japan, and more, thanks to live streaming in the dedicated promotional expo corner. These included an Italian joint participation with 7 enterprises: Enea, GM Green Methane, HBI, Mega System, Sumus Italia, TCR Tecora, and Veolia – Evaled.

Wastewater treatment, solid waste, air pollution, ecologic recovery, and environmental control were among the issues faced at the 20 events held at the expo. Protagonists in the Main Forum on international cooperation were Guido Bilancini, Italy’s Consul General in Chongqing; Fan Yuansheng, President of the China Association of Environmental Protection Industry; Teng Jianli, Vice Secretary-General of the China Environmental Protection Industry Association; Yang Youyi, Second Inspector of the Sichuan Provincial Department of Ecology and Environment; and Li Mei, Second Inspector of the Sichuan Provincial Economic and Information Department.

A growth in market opportunities in the green sector was also noted, which was reflected in a greater specialization and qualification of the attendees. Companies from the province of Sichuan rose by 4% compared to 2019 and 20% of them were companies from Chengdu, while those from other geographical areas of China reached around 55%.

