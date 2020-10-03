President Trump gets a lifesaving Aloha from Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell

United States President Donald Trump should save us all by pulling out of the Presidential Race now. He said he was a wartime President… He just lost the war. This is a message from Tourism and Environmental Expert Professor Lipman in Belgium.

In Hawaii, Honolulu Mayor Caldwell is hoping the positive message from the White House will be a wake-up call to all Americans and to the world.

Relaunching Tourism in the Aloha State on October 15 was the big news in Hawaii. The President of the United States Donald Trump being rushed to the hospital as a COVID-19 patient puts Tourism reopening into a different picture. The Aloha for US President Trump from Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell may be lifesaving and is strengthening the Mayor’s idea of a safe return to tourism, an essential industry for Hawaii.

Today, Honolulu Mayor Caldwell said: “Our president, United States President Donald Trump, getting COVID-19 is a message to everyone in this country. “

As we travel, we take risks. This is the reality this world is facing with COVID-19 setting the rules.

“This virus is serious. Not practicing physical distancing, not practicing face covering, not practicing washing your hands, not practicing going around in a group, encouraging gatherings with no face coverings is irresponsible and dangerous. It exposes people to a virus you can die from.”

“Now we have our President tested positive and rushed to Walter Reed Hospital. This is serious. Wherever you are as an American citizen, this is a message to you and to all of us that we have to take it seriously.”

The President of the United States got sick because he didn’t practice the proper protocols. The Mayor hopes that from now on the President’s supporters everywhere will adopt these protective practices like everyone else here in the State of Hawaii and the City and County of Honolulu adopted.

This adds another dimension to travel and tourism. As Hawaii is opening up to visitors on October 15, this news from the White House will emphasize the responsibility and the risk both industry leaders and visitors have when traveling the world.

Mayor Caldwell pointed out a sad example of reopening tourism from Tahiti in French Polynesia. A French territory of 281,234 people south of Hawaii had no COVID-19 cases. After opening its borders to welcome tourists this number jumped to 1,964, with 112 dead wand 401 active cases remaining.

