Most popular October 2020 cruise trends revealed

The latest edition of the CruiseTrends report for the month of October 2020 was released today. The report details a picture of trends in consumer behavior for cruise ship travel for October 2020.

The CruiseTrends report for October 2020 is detailed below.

Most Popular Cruise Lines

(Based on the total number of quote requests for each cruise line in the given month)

1. Premium/Contemporary: Royal Caribbean International

2. Luxury: Oceania Cruises

3. River: American Cruise Lines

In second place is Carnival Cruise Lines for premium/contemporary, Cunard for luxury and Viking River Cruises for river.

Most Popular Cruise Ships

(Based on the total number of quote requests for each ship)

1. Premium/Contemporary: Celebrity Edge

2. Luxury: Queen Mary 2

3. River: Queen of the Mississippi

Next in popularity are Symphony of the Seas for premium/contemporary, Oceania Insignia for luxury and America for river.

Most Popular Cruise Regions

(Based on the total number of quote requests for each region)

1. Premium/Contemporary: Caribbean

2. Luxury: Europe

3. River: Europe



Next in popularity are North America for premium/contemporary, Caribbean for luxury and North America for river.

Most Popular Cruise Departure Ports

(Based on the total number of quote requests for each departure port)

1. Premium/Contemporary: Fort Lauderdale

2. Luxury: Miami

3. River: Saint Louis



Next in popularity are Miami for premium/contemporary, New York for luxury and New Orleans for river.

Most Popular Cruise Ports Visited

(Based on the total number of quote requests for each port visited during cruise itineraries, excluding departure ports)

1. Premium/Contemporary: Cozumel

2. Luxury: Lisbon

3. River: Vienna

Next in popularity are CocoCay (The Bahamas) for premium/contemporary; Sydney for luxury and Budapest for river.

Most Popular Countries Visited

(Based on the total number of quote requests for each country visited during cruise itineraries, excluding countries of departure)

1. Premium/Contemporary: The Bahamas

2. Luxury: Spain

3. River: USA

Second are Mexico for premium/contemporary, USA for luxury and Germany for river.

Most Popular Cabin Types

(Based on the total number of quote requests for each cabin type)

1. Premium/Contemporary: Balcony

2. Luxury: Balcony

3. River: Balcony



Number of Cabins Requested

(Based on most popular number of cabins per request)

1. Premium/Contemporary: 1 cabin

2. Luxury: 1 cabin

3. River: 1 cabin



Second are 2 cabins for premium/contemporary, 2 cabins for luxury and 2 cabins for river.

Most Popular Cruise Itinerary Lengths

(Based on most requested itinerary lengths)

1. Premium/Contemporary: 7 nights

2. Luxury: 7 nights

3. River: 7 nights



Second are 5 nights for premium/contemporary, 14 nights for luxury and 8 nights for river.

Most Popular Sailing Months Requested

(Based on the most requested months)

1. Premium/Contemporary: April 2021

2. Luxury: December 2021

3. River: July 2021

Booking Window of Time

The average number of days between the date the cruise was booked and the date it sails.



1. Contemporary/Premium – booked 305 days in advance (versus 349)

2. Luxury – booked 356 days in advance (versus 361)

3. River – booked 336 days in advance (versus 292)





