TAP Air Portugal returns to San Francisco and Chicago

TAP Air Portugal is returning to Chicago O’Hare (ORD) and San Francisco International (SFO) airports this weekend, on October 2 and 3 respectively, with nonstop service to Lisbon from each. To begin, each market will start with one round-trip weekly.

TAP’s first flight to Chicago arrives today, Friday, October 2, and returns to Portugal on Sunday, October 4. In San Francisco, TAP’s first arrival is scheduled for Saturday, October 3, while the first departure will take place on Monday, October 5.

As with most European nations, Portugal has travel restrictions for people flying from the USA. Portuguese citizens and residents and European nationals may enter but US travelers must meet one of the exemptions such as professional requirements, study, or family reunion. All must provide a negative Covid test, taken within 72 hours of departure, to board.

US travelers without EU citizenship are allowed to travel to the United Kingdom as well as some other destinations in Europe, such as Croatia.