The Kingdom of Eswatini: A Tourism Dream Team speaks out

Eswatini just celebrated World Tourism Day. Meet the Hon. Foreign Minister Thuli Dladla, the Hon. Tourism Minister Vilakati, and the CEO of the Eswatini Tourism Board Linda Nxumalo.

A team that loves their Kingdom united by tourism and a passion that anyone feels when talking to any of these three leaders. The Kingdom of Eswatini.Hear about why the Kingdom of Swaziland is now the Kingdom of Eswatini.

Learn about their love for the country and His Majesty Mswati III, the King of Eswatini, and the head of the Swazi Royal Family. This love is reflected in festivals, dances, music, and in the stunning scenery this landlocked country has. Surrounded by South Africa and Mozambique, the Eswatini Culture and experience is unique.

Eswatini has approximately 1,163,000 subjects

.Find out when and how Eswatini will open up for tourism again. Currently, the Kingdom had 5,500 cases of COVID-10, 18 new cases today and 111 people died. 5000 people recovered leaving only 389 active Coronavirus cases.

On March 28 eTurboNews reported about the Kingdom closing its borders. Tourism Minister Vilakati and foreign minister Thuli Dladla together with Linda Nxumalo, the CEO of the Eswatini Tourism Board will tell more about what is next for tourism in the kingdom.

.Eswatini is a member of the African Tourism Board. The Hon. Minister Vilakati is a member of Project Hope.