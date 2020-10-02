New Four Points by Sheraton resort opens in Thailand

Four Points by Sheraton makes a breakthrough in Thailand, with the opening of Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort.

“We are excited to see the opening of the Four Points by Sheraton brand in a resort destination with the opening of Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort,” said Rajeev Menon, President, Asia Pacific (excluding China), Marriott International. “The brand’s comfortable hospitality experience and the hotel’s location in the heart of Phuket will raise the bar for hospitality in this enduringly popular destination. With 14 different brands now present in Thailand, the debut of Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort further complements Marriott International’s commitment to growth in the region and underscores the confidence we have in the travel industry.”

“The opening of Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort affirms our commitment to meeting the growing demand from travelers seeking stylish comfort at great value,” said Jennie Toh, Vice President, Brands, Asia Pacific, Marriott International. “Phuket is a world-class destination, and the arrival of Four Points by Sheraton on the island will allow business and leisure travelers to experience the honest and uncomplicated service the brand is known for.”

“We are very excited to welcome guests to Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort for the first time. We look forward to creating inspiring experiences that showcase the island’s rich cultural heritage while providing travelers with everything they need to rest, relax and stay connected.” said Daryn Hudson, the resort’s General Manager.