American Airlines increases service to Key West from Charlotte-Douglas and Dallas–Fort Worth

Beginning October 8 American Airlines is to increase nonstop service to Key West International Airport (EYW) from Charlotte-Douglas International Airport (CLT) on 76-seat Embraer E175 regional jets and from Dallas–Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) on 128-seat Airbus A319 planes.

American’s increased service is to include 19 weekly flights from CLT, with three daily flights to EYW on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and two each on Tuesdays and Wednesdays; and 14 weekly flights from DFW, with two flights daily.

“North Carolina and Texas are proving to be popular hubs for visitors who want to fly into Key West,” said Richard Strickland, director of airports for the Florida Keys & Key West. “We continue to experience strong demand for airlift into the Florida Keys for fall and winter.”



American’s Embraer E175 aircraft have seating for 64 main cabin and 12 first-class passengers, while the A319 features 120 main cabin and eight first-class seats.



“Visitors from the mid-Atlantic and south central regions represent some of the Keys’ strongest inbound markets,” said Stacey Mitchell, director of the Florida Keys & Key West destination marketing office.



“American’s service into Key West from Dallas-Fort Worth is likely to increase demand from the West Coast, a growing market, and the Midwest, always a strong winter market for us,” she added.



The additional flights complement the airline’s existing service from Miami International Airport (MIA) with 10 weekly flights — two each day except Tuesdays and Wednesdays; six weekly flights from Philadelphia International Airport (PHL), with one daily except for Tuesdays; and two weekly flights from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA), with one flight to Key West on Saturdays and one on Sundays.