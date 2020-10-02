Lufthansa: Over €3 billion paid in ticket refunds

In the current year, the airlines of the Lufthansa Group have so far reimbursed over three billion euros to a total of over seven million customers (as of 30 September 2020).

The number of ticket refunds still open fell to around 700,000 transactions worth around 350 million euros.

Constantly changing travel restrictions and current political decisions are forcing Lufthansa to make frequent and extensive changes to flight schedules at short notice. This leads to unavoidable flight cancellations. The associated refund applications are processed as quickly as possible. Therefore, the number of open refund applications will continue to develop dynamically, decrease further in the coming weeks, but will not reach zero.

Lufthansa Group Airlines is working continuously and intensively to further speed up processing. To this end, they have initiated many different measures. For example, capacity in the customer centers has been tripled, and in travel agency sales it has even quadrupled. Numerous employees from other departments have been activated to provide support and have been released from short-time working in return. Currently, around 1,700 applications per hour can be processed.

Customers can also flexibly adjust their travel plans. All fares of Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines can be rebooked as often as required without incurring charges. This applies worldwide for new bookings on short, medium and long-haul routes.